Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has second dose of vaccine

Prue Leith has received her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 80, received her first jab in early December and described the procedure as “painless”.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, she said the local vaccination centre near her home in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, had been “very efficient” over the Christmas period.

She said: “I have had both jabs. I had my first one before Christmas. My little local health centre, Chipping Norton Health Centre, is very efficient.

“They had all the 80s in practically before Christmas and had (them) done. And they did the rest of us almost three weeks later, and so we are all fine.”

Leith also encouraged others to have the vaccine when offered.

She said: “I have to say, I would encourage people to do it because I do think, I feel really sorry for France because they have such an enormous anti-vaxxer population who just don’t like needles of don’t like chemicals or don’t like whatever it is they don’t like.

“But it is so crazy that really our only way out of this is for the nation to be sufficiently immune – we will never be completely immune – to get Covid under control.”

Almost nine in 10 of all those aged over 80 have been vaccinated, with more than half of those in their 70s receiving a jab.

Entertainer Lionel Blair, 92, is also among those stars to have received their second dose.

Famous faces including naturalist Sir David Attenborough, 94, actor Sir Ian McKellen, 81, and actress Dame Judi Dench, 86, have received their first jabs.

PA Media