‘We get so many messages from people who say our song All Works Out got them through some of the toughest – and some of the best – times in their lives' - Riptide Movement

Ahead of their performance on Independent.ie’s The Great Big Irish Thank You on Virgin Media One on October 4 at 10pm, The Riptide Movement’s lead singer Mal Touhy talks to Barry Egan about getting married just before lockdown, Bob Marley, The Kinks and Greta Thunberg….

Which living person do you most admire?

Greta Thunberg. I admire her for her stance on climate change and for highlighting the crisis facing the planet, I admire her for giving her generation a voice and for challenging our governments to take action and for challenging us all to make the right decisions to tackle the climate crisis while we still can.

There's also a great book in my opinion, The Good Ancestor, by Roman Krznaric, where they discuss the idea of “cathedral thinking” or “seventh generational thinking”, whereby we have a responsibility or onus when making policy decisions to ensure it protects and improves the welfare and well-being of the seven generations to come.





Which living person do you most despise?

Despise is a strong word, I don't know if I actually despise anyone but for sure there's plenty of people that piss me off but as my Dad always says, 'if you've nothing good to say about someone, then just say nothing at all.’





How has the lockdown been since March? You got married? How is married life in lockdown?

It's been a surreal year really and I think I'm still adjusting to all the changes and restrictions that have come with Covid-19 and this pandemic.

I just got back from Thailand in February. Myself and my wife got married there in January and had our honeymoon there too. We became aware of Covid-19 for the first time when we saw a notice on the reception desk of a hotel in Koh Tao that had a warning for anyone who had been to Wuhan in the previous couple of weeks. When we were getting the boat back to mainland Thailand, many people were wearing masks, and then by the time we got to Bangkok airport everyone was wearing masks and it started to become very real that this was no ordinary virus or situation.





What were the positives in all this?

Luckily for us we had the opportunity to have a big wedding party in Kerry with family and friends when we got home because a couple of weeks later the country went into lockdown.

So we count ourselves very lucky that we had that time with our family and friends as I know there's lots of disappointed couples who had to reschedule or postpone their weddings. From a honeymoon to a lockdown, I'd recommend it to anyone, it's great for any marriage.





How did you find the lockdown emotionally?

In terms of the lockdown itself, I guess like everyone else I found it really strange at first, no one really knew what was happening or how serious the situation was. The whole world had literally stopped. It was surreal. The first thing I noticed was the constant hum of traffic and planes had been replaced by a chorus of birds. In a way there was a certain beauty to it: the birds had reclaimed the skies and the weather was exceptionally good in March and April.

I don't think I'd be alone in saying that those initial two months in lockdown gave me a greater appreciation for the here and now. I had a lot of time to reflect, something that I've never had the chance to do before but it also gave me a greater appreciation for the freedoms and lives we enjoyed and lived in a pre-Covid world.

We'd usually do between 80 and 100 gigs a year and although the live gigs have stopped, I kept relatively busy, I was doing 'The Lock In' from my house whereby I would pick a song from our back catalogue and play a really stripped-back version of the song and then put it out on Facebook and Instagram each evening. Our fanbase really enjoyed the songs each night and enjoyed hearing them in a different way, and for me it was great to re-discover some of these songs and find a new appreciation for them as some of the songs we wouldn't have ever played live. We also did some songs with the full band remotely, which was pretty cool and went down well. It was a great way to connect with our fanbase each evening. I played a couple of Facebook live fundraiser gigs for some charities too, including Pieta House.

Then as the months progressed we thought it would be good to release some new music, so we released our latest single Fall A Little More In Love in August and I got to make the video for it as a lockdown project which was enjoyable to do.

We also got to do a really cool project with the National Symphony Orchestra which we hope to share next month.





Have you written any new songs of late in lockdown?

I'm kind of always writing and I have written a few new songs over the lockdown and I've also done a couple of co-writes too.





How would you describe your songwriting?

I would describe my songwriting as soulful but also uplifting, I try to write many different ways and I've found I always need to be inspired by something new, whether that be learning a new instrument, a new style of playing or listening to new and inspiring music or reading a great book.

I used to always write with melody first and foremost. I see it as the heart or kernel of the song and then I try to articulate the mood or emotion of what that is in words. Lyrically, I always try to tap into what's important to me at that time, whether that's autobiographical or a reflection of what's happening of the time. I see it as a snapshot of the time, like a photograph.

If it's a song with a direct message or statement like What Will The Kids Say? I would write the lyrics first and then put the music to it.





What songs of yours are you most proud of?

It's like picking your favourite child and tough to choose but I'd have to say All Works Out because I know how much that song means to some people. We've had so many messages and letters from people of all ages who have said that All Works Out got them through some of the toughest and also some of the best times in their lives and for me as a songwriter that is what makes doing what we do worthwhile.

Another song I would be really proud of would be What Will The Kids Say? It's a song of our time.





How would you describe the music of The Riptide Movement?

It's upbeat, it's full of energy and good vibes.





What was your earliest childhood memory?

Playing out the front of my house with my two older brothers.





What makes you laugh? Describe your sense of humour.

I've a dry sense of humour so I love dry humour and silly humour too, I love Billy Connolly, Dylan Moran, Ricky Gervais, Will Ferrell and John Cleese. Fawlty Towers and Father Ted would be my favourite shows.





Describe yourself in a sentence.

I'm interested in life, in new experiences, in nature, in the environment, I'm interested in people, in art, in travel and I love learning new things and challenging myself.





What makes you sad?

Mass extinction and the potential future effects of climate change.





Or emotional? What are you likely to cry at?

A cruel act or a kind act.





What is your favourite all time lyric by another artist?

Bob Marley - Redemption Song

"Emancipate yourself from mental slavery, None but our self can free our minds"

It's a powerful lyric that's so true and perhaps more apt today than ever before.





What is your favourite lyric of your own?

"Tomorrow's a new day, it all works out"

It's a positive, hopeful message: without hope we have nothing.





What wisdom has age taught you?

That you can get all the advice in the world but for whatever reason you always have to learn life lessons the hard way.





What songs are the band working on at the moment?

We're working on a cool project at the moment that we hope to release next year for the band's 15th anniversary.

We just released our new song Fall A Little More In Love and a cool new video for it too - check it out on YouTube and Spotify.

We also released a special edition 12" vinyl of our latest EP Something Special for Record Store Day, it also includes our new single, Fall A little More In Love, and you can get that from Golden Discs, Tower Records or from our online store www.trm.ie.





You have a 15thanniversary next year? What are the plans for the band for that?

It's hard to believe the band will be 15 years old next year. It's been some journey: we've released four studio albums and two EPs. One of the albums, Getting Through went Number 1 in Ireland, was a ’Choice nominated’ gold seller and has brought us around the world, playing with some of our favourite artists and bands at some of our favourite festivals and venues, from main stage at Electric Picnic to Glastonbury and Benicassim, from busking on Grafton street to playing with the BBC orchestra, Neil Young and the Rolling Stones. Our music has taken us from Dublin to India, America, Russia, Australia and everywhere in between, it’s been a buzz!!

We're planning a few things for next year to celebrate, including the release of a special studio album and some live dates, we'll be sharing more info on all that soon.





Why did you want to play The Great Big Irish Thank You?

We were delighted to be asked to be part of The Great Big Irish Thank You to acknowledge and thank all our frontline workers for all their hard work.





You are playing Thank You For The Days by The Kinks on The Great Big Irish Thank You. What is it like to play?

It's a beautiful song from one of the best songwriters of all time [Ray Davies]. We feel that it's a fitting song for The Great Big Irish Thank You. We hope we can do it justice.





Independent.ie's The Great Big Irish Thank You is on Virgin Media One on October 4 at 10pm with The Riptide Movement, Una Healy, Aslan, Bressie, Sharon Corr, Niall Horan, Laura Whitmore, Claudine and Robbie Keane, Damien Dempsey, Daniel O'Donnell and many more. It is proudly sponsored by Arachas, Cadbury, 7UP Free, Doritos, and Starbucks.

Online Editors