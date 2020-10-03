Great Big Irish Thank You headline act Gavin James on love, loss, crying at Little Women, his cat Bruce and growing up in Dublin

When was the last time you cried?

It’s usually for movies. It was Little Women. I think I watched that in the cinema with my missus. It was must have been that.

What’s your missus like?

She’s class. She’s Greek. She’s very nice. She’s very cool. It’s four years now. She’s moved back here with me.

What does she think of the Irish weather?

She likes it now. But when she is from in Greece, it would be up in the 35 and 40 degrees. Her ma and da would call us and they would be sweating with the heat.

Do you serenade your missus every night over dinner at home?

No. That would be weird. [Laughing.] That would be f**king weird. No, fuck that. Definitely no. I’ll cook dinner but I won’t be playing! [Laughing.]

What do you cook for her?

If I was up to me, it would be chicken every night. I love chicken, man. Chicken is my favourite. Fish! She got me into fish. Fish is good. In Greece, the fish over there is fucking amazing. It’s class. Her ma and da over there brought us to tavernas where they give you the full fish. ‘There you are! There’s a lemon!’ Oh, it’s amazing, so good, and so good for you. I never really got into fish before, other than fish and chips in Leo Burdock’s in Dublin.

Apart from fresh fish and your missus and writing music, what keeps you happy in a time of Covid 19?

Mates and all that. I have lot of best friends that I would talk to all the time. And now that I am home all the time I get to see everybody more and I get to chat to everybody a lot more. Which is really good. Because there is a lot of people I hadn’t seen in a long time. I have been away on tour since I have been twenty one, more or less. That’s eight years. So, I’m getting to rekindle friendships, and have mates over.

I’m even writing songs with my mates. I’m writing songs with my friend, Deco Green. Loads of stuff. I’m just having fun writing songs. Just writing anything. I wrote a VTS kind of song. A DJ, banger kind of song, with a big four-to-the-floor type of thing. Stuff that I wouldn’t necessarily …I might never…I might give to someone. I’m just having fun, writing songs, sitting there having coffee with your mate.

You went to see Bruce Springsteen in Broadway in 2018. He played to 960 people every night at the Walter Kerr Theatre. What did you learn from that show? Did you learn anything from Bruce’s stagecraft that you could use?

I was lucky enough to grab tickets for that! I flew in the day of the show and went straight from the airport, bricking it I wasn’t going to make it. I could listen to that man talk all day. He’s full of stories and that’s what the show was, stories about New Jersey, songs about the working man and a lot about his father. The best bit was a part when he said he’s been writing songs about working 9-5 and he laughs saying he hasn’t had to work a day in his life.

It was the best show I’ve ever seen on stage and I may have bawled a few times.

You also love Bob Dylan. What is it about his song writing that gets you?

I’ve been into Dylan since I was a kid. I’ve watched No Direction Home about 20 times. I just love his character and how interesting he is as himself and in his writing. His writing is legendary. I love all of his songs and I love the fact that he wrote “love is just a four letter word” and forgot he had done so, until Joan Baez released it and reminded him he had.

What is your favourite Dylan album?

The Freewhelin’ Bob Dylan [1963]. It’s so raw and I guess I just grew up listening to it.

I read also that you are a fan of Jon Mitchell. What is it about her?

Her voice. The first song I heard was River [from her Blue album in 1971.] I fell in love with her voice.

You covered David Bowie's Changes. What period Bowie did you love?

Bowie was on another planet.. My favourite album is Hunky Dory [1971]. It’s just full of classics. The rawness of his vocal in nearly every track always got me. The range he had in songs like Life on Mars blew me away. I only realised how high he was hitting when I tried to belt it out one night in Temple Bar years ago and failed terribly. Luckily the crowd were singing out of key too.. So I don’t think anyone noticed.

How would you describe your song-writing ?

I try to honest with it. I always try to cater for the melody first and get to the finish line as fast as possible before I lose whatever it was that had me writing a song in the first place. I’ve been writing a lot during lockdown.

How do you get the emotions onto the page to write a song?

You just pick it up from the ether. I just try to get from the start to the finish as fast as I can, really. I find in the morning time, and really late at night, is the best time [to write songs.] Because when you are a little sleepy, you don’t tend to over-think anything. You just get it out of you.

Over-thinking can be the death of creativity?

For me it is, anyway. You can over-think and something might be really good and you think it’s crap because you are over-thinking it. And something might be really good but it’s crap because you’re over-thinking it. So, I always find, get the melody out as fast as possible. I remember a documentary on the Beatles and they were doing Something with George Harrison. John Lennon is talking to George because he is stuck on a lyric. Lennon says, ‘Makes me feel like…a cauliflower!’ ‘Anything, just get to the end of the song as fast as we can and get it out. And work on it everything afterwards.’

Is there anyone who does that for you?

No, it’s just me in the gaff, and the dog, Bruce.

After?

After Springsteen.

If Bruce barks once does that mean a song is good?

It means the song is good, yeah. He is not mad about some of the high notes. Dogs don’t like that shit. When the song is turning out shit, he will just come over and bark at me. [Laughing]

What stirs in you when you write a song?

The excitement and the relief when you finally finish a song. When you stumble across a lyric and think “we’ll that’s a good one” and when you hear people singing it back to you. Song-writing is mad when you think of it. I love the fact that you can go into a room in the morning and by the end of the day you have something that’s never been heard , something brand new and that never existed before. Song-writing is brilliant.

Is there a process?

Lots and lots of coffee. Or sometimes lots and lots of beer. Both make you awake, and more honest I guess [Laughing.]

What songs of yours are you most proud?

Always is my favourite. I’m so proud of how far that song has reached and how loud the crowd sings it no matter where I go. I’m also very proud of Nervous. I think that was the first one I wrote and I knew that I was onto something different.

How do you look back on the young fella who wrote Say Hello?

I recorded that with a lovely lad called James Kenosha in Leeds. I hadn’t a clue really how to record or anything about production but I was happy with how that one sounded.

What are your memories of performing on James Corden’s Late Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel in America?

All a blur. Doing them shows in the states is so alien and amazing to me. I only realised I had done it when I went to bed at night in the hotel. James Corden is the loveliest man. He had me on twice in such a short space of time.

Did you ever stop to think about how the young man from Stoneybatter rose to the giddy heights of primetime US TV?

It is madness. I always, since I can remember, knew that I wanted to play music. Having a career in music is something else entirely though. I never thought that any of that stuff would come to fruition although I did dream about it when I was young. A career is something that I constantly am working on and something I’ve always strived to have. As for right now I love everything about where I am right now and what I’m doing.

What was it like supporting Sam Smith?

He’s a feckin' sweetheart. I had an amazing time touring with him. Red Rocks in Colorado was the highlight.

What are your memories of the mix tapes that your father used to make for you as a kid?

Van Halen, Bob Dylan , Cat Stevens, Metallica! Everything was on those things. It was great for me because I was trying to be a shredder on my electric guitar. Getting songs like Surfing The Alien by Steve Vai blew my mind as a kid.

How has the lockdown been for you?

The first three months I did nothing at all. It was great. [There is some sudden loud background noise at Virgin Media Studios in Ballymount where Gavin is recording his performance for Independent.ie The Great Big Irish Thank You.]

My next door neighbours are renovating their house. So it sounds like that every day! [Laughs] Lockdown has been grand. The first three months, I learned how to cook everything. Chicken and potatoes. I make a class chicken, or a bit of steak. Other than that, I started writing the last couple of months a lot more. It is more regimented type of writing. So it is good, because I never really had that much time before to write. So it has been grand.

How does not being able to go out affect your creativity? Is there melancholia to your house?

Not too much. I mean, I have a mad dog. My dog is insane and even if I was a little bit melancholic, he’d be like jumping on me and all. I bring the dog out for a walk, clear the head, come back home. I’m enjoying it, because I never had this much time to do that.

At the start of the lock-down, you had some real sadness when your Uncle Paddy died.

Yeah, that was quite sad. My Uncle Paddy died. He was 95. He had an amazing life and lived to an amazing age. The only thing was we couldn’t go see him. That was the worst thing. I was lucky enough to go see him in January when he was in hospital, but then he got moved to a home and then he contracted it [Covid 19] and passed away. He passed away very quick. He was 95 and he was amazing.

What was he like?

He was a legend, man. He was so, so cool. I’ve known him since I was a baby, obviously. He is not actually a blood relative. He’s a friend of the family. He loved old movies. He used to write letters to all the movie stars back in the 1940s and 1950s. He never married. So that meant, I think, that he just gave all his love to my family. He brought loads of friends to my family too.

He was best friend with my grand-dad. His name was Jimmy Mack. He was a whistler and a comedian. He used to do the Late Late Show and everything, and all sorts of stuff. So, he was best mates with him. All the stories he would tell us about them playing at the Gaiety and doing gigs in Guinness’ and stuff like that. He was a big friend of the family. So when my mam was a kid, he knew my mam. Then when I was a kid, and my brother and sister were born, he’d come over and he brought some much life to the family.

He came over every Tuesday and gave us all ten quid, to the day. In January, he gave me twenty quid when I was in the hospital to see him. He kept giving me twenty quid every time. He was a legend. He was a really funny man. He had so much memories, and he could remember everything. He could remember every little detail of nearly everything in his life. It was very strange, but very cool.

What is your first memory?

Snow. I was living on Viking Road in Stoneybatter and there was snow outside. My brother and my sister were doing a snow-man. That’s all I remember.

What were your parents like?

They were the best, man. We moved out of Stoneybatter when I was six, to the Navan Road, near Cabra. So, yeah, they were the best parents.

What did you inherit from your father?

Hopefully, a bit of his happiness. He is always buzzing all the time. So, that’s the one thing. I always look up to my da, because he is always up all the time and always make everyone feel quite happy around him. He is a funny character. He is Santa Claus, pretty much. He is always positive.

And your mother?

She is the same as my da. She is amazing too. They are the same as each-other – just the height difference. They are the most perfect couple ever.

What about your brother and sister?

My sister and I did music as a career. She is living in London now. My brother has five kids and has an amazing job. He lives with his five kids and his wife and he loves music. I used to share a room with my brother when we were growing up. He used to play different albums. He’d play Radiohead albums, a lot of dance stuff. Mad stuff. He’d play everything. He’d play techno and dance then he’d switch to Green Day . Then my sister would play gospel.

Then my mam and dad would play Cat Stevens and Bob Dylan. My sister was a gospel singer. So I would listen to everything. My sister would listen to Broadway stuff as well. I was brought up with everything.

What kind of house was it?

It was a Cabra house, a terrace house. A lovely gaff. We all had our own room. My mam and dad are still there. My dad is retired from An Post and he is doing the garden up. It’s class. He is retired now after 47 years.

Your dad waited 47 years to do the garden up?

Literally, yeah. Originally in the garden, he had built a make-shift studio for me when I was growing up. That was amazing.

Was that how you got into doing your own stuff? Or was it your dad’s way to get you out of the house?

Literally get me out of the house! Put me in the back-garden! [Laughs] No, he built it and it was like a big room for me and my mates would play there. My dad would come down and tell the bass-player to turn down the bass because the bass sound travels every where. The studio was sitting there derelict for the last five years. It was an eye-sore. So, my dad wanted to knock it down and build something else. He kept most of the walls. He found lots of set-lists from our covers gigs when I was 17 and stuff.

It could have been a protected building: Gavin James first played here.

There are a few things that haven’t been touched in it. There is a chrome Pearl drum-kit that is still there. He turned it into a giant plant pot.

What was the first song that you wrote in that studio in your back-garden in Cabra?

A song called Falling Down. I don’t know what it was about. I wasn’t standing up, anyway.

Was it about coming home drunk?

I wasn’t old enough to get drunk. I remember the riff of the song. [He sings the guitar riff.]

Sounds like Jimi Hendrix.

It was very Jimi Hendrix. It even had the Jimi Hendrix wah-pedal. I was more into rock n roll, a three piece then.

How did that develop into the Gavin James of now?

The pub gigs really brought that out of me, because I couldn’t bring my electric into the pubs because I would have to bring my whole rig in. I had a crazy rig, man. I had sixty pedals. I accumulated them from all my mates and a few people in school gave them to me. It was a Voodoo Lab pedals. That’s what it was called.

I have a new one now called a Kemper, which is much better. But this yolk was mad. Every time we brought it to a gig to do a half an hour set and it would take me 25 minutes to set the fucking thing up. And five minutes to do the gig! So I had an acoustic guitar which was easier to carry, in and out of town, going from gig to gig.

When was the moment you realised that this was beginning to work for you?

It was doing the pub gigs. I was 20. So nine years ago. I started throwing in my own songs and people started singing them. People started coming in to the gigs and requesting my songs.

And then Ed Sheeran said, ‘Gavin James is the one to watch.’

That would have been about two or three years after that. I had stopped doing the pub gigs and I decided to do my own thing, music-wise. I went up and down the country, to get my name out and released one song called Say Hello. That enabled me to do like Cypress Avenue in Cork. We did Whelan’s [in Dublin] off that. After that, I just tried to get the album finished somehow. One thing led to another. Then one song did well, and then it all …you know?

You talked about snow on Viking Road as a very young kid. What other childhood memories do you have?

My brother getting me a Kinder Egg for my birthday.

What were you like when you were younger?

Probably the same. I had more hair. And a smaller head, I think. I don’t know whether the body got bigger or the head got bigger. My sister always says, ‘He grew into his head.’ (Laughing.) Compared to other people’s normal sized heads, I’d struggle to get a hat on.

But you are definitely not big headed in a egomaniacal way?

Ah, Jesus, no, f**k it, I’d have no mates then. I’ve met all them. I wouldn’t be …I mean, what’s the difference between me playing now than when I was playing in Temple Bar? I am still the same.

How do you look back on that young man who played in Temple Bar?

I don’t know, man. I still feel I’m kind of doing that now. I still can go to Germany and play for 200 people in a club. It might be different when you go to Holland and you go to arenas.

How do you keep the intimacy if possible when you do somewhere like the 3 Arena in Dublin?

I think by just chatting, just yapping away. I never really think about what to say at the gigs. I just let whatever comes out, come out. And I think it is usually …sometimes it is fucking mad, some of the shit I say on stage. I love the Olympia when you are just off the cuff. I start yapping about my goldfish. I had a goldfish. He lived until he was twenty. It feels like it was a long age. I don’t what goldfish years add up to . Or I don’t know whether my ma kept getting rid of goldfish [when they did died] and getting me new goldfish. It’s possible. I wouldn’t have a fucking clue. So, that’s all I talk about at the gigs. I just randomly start yapping.

Do you believe in God or a Higher Power?

I think it’s important to have some sort of belief. I believe in being kind, treating everyone with as much respect as you want to receive, I usually hug most people …not so much anymore given the current pandemic. I just try to bring as much positivity as I can into the room. It’s good for the head.

Which living person do you most admire?

My dad.

And which living person do you most despise?

I don’t despise anyone. There’s definitely people I wouldn’t agree with but I’ve never felt the need to hate or despise anyone. You never know what’s going on in there head or what they’ve been through.

What goes through your head when you hear 20,000 people sing on of your songs back to you?

Don’t fall over.

What makes you laugh?

My mate Deco makes me laugh a hell of a lot. Just hanging out with mates make me laugh. It’s good for the soul. I haven’t a clue what my sense of humour is like. I’ve never laughed at any of my jokes.

Describe yourself in a sentence.

A tall, clumsy, ginger fella.

Are you an emotional kind of man?

I would have no problem talking about my emotions. I have some great friends that I can easily reach out to and them to me.

Is that maybe what makes you such a powerful writer of songs?

I guess you have to wear your heart on your sleeve a little bit when your writing songs. It’s engaging when I hear songs that are honest and I can relate wholeheartedly to them. I always try to do that with my songs.

What is your favourite all time lyric by another artist?

“I am colourblind, coffee black and egg white. Pull me out from inside I am ready I am fine” by Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. The song [Colourblind] sounds to me like he needs some help coming out of his shell. Something I struggled with a lot as a kid.

What is your favourite lyric of your own?

“It’s not where you go, it’s just where you’re going and who’s the company.” I’ve always like that one [Remember Me]. I try to keep all my friends and family as close to me as I can no matter how far away I am.

How do you look back on the young fella who played in pubs in Temple Bar?

F**king don’t know, man. I feel like I’m still doing it now. I can still go to Germany and I can play for 200 people in a club. It might be different when you go to Holland and there’s arenas.

Do you get down, depressed?

No. Everyone has their down days, I guess.

What would get you down?

Tiredness, probably. If I wanted to get some sleep.

Would something keep you awake at night?

No, to be honest. Maybe waking up early. If we had to meet at 6am, I’d be like, ‘Fuck, that’s too early.’ I’d be bollixed. Then I’d have a coffee and I’d be grand. But, I mean, everybody gets their down days and their up days. I try to take them as they come, I suppose.

Were there low points along the way?

There’s been ups and downs. You learn from the low points. I have learned from the low points in my career. You try to do it differently the next time around.

How do you do that?

I just keep writing. The whole thing is based on writing songs. You just keep writing songs. All that matters is that people like the songs. I think if the song is good, it serves the purpose. It serves the song.

Do you ever reflect on just how successful you have become internationally?

To be honest, I keep looking forward to what is going to happen next. That’s all. I am excited for the next thing. Now I’m trying to figure out different ways. I had the album pretty much in the bag before everything [mad] and the world kind of stopped turning. So, I am going to keep releasing songs. Because I think people need songs now more than ever. So, the more songs the better.

What song would you like played at your funeral ?

Staying Alive - The Bee Gees

Just because.

What do you sing in the shower?

I tend to listen to Thin Lizzy in the shower. Great to wake up to I’m A Rocker.

Have you watched much on Netflix during the lock-down?

I’ve watched all of Netflix! Everything. I watched all of Ozark. Everything, man. The first series of Mind Hunter. I’m watching Ratched.

Who would play you in the movie of Gavin James and how would it end?

Rupert Grint. I’d love it to end in Hogwarts.

What wisdom has age taught you?

You can’t drink that many beers anymore and still be able to sing in the morning like you used to.

Tell me about the new EP.

It’s the Boxes EP. It has 6 tracks on it, including 3 new ones, Fake Love, I Miss You (Paddy’s Song), and Halo. The most personal one is I Miss You (Paddy's Song). . .

You wrote that about your late uncle

Originally, it was not about my Uncle Paddy. I wrote the song. It was just a general love song, about my missus, and being away and being sad; one of those songs. I was kind of forcing it out of me a little bit. Then I wrote this song about my Uncle Paddy. I sent it to my mam and dad. I said, ‘I don’t know if I am going to release this, because it is too personal. ‘I had never released something like that before. So I just tried to write a song about him.

What is the song Fake Love about?

My mate Ben came up with the concept of just wanting someone to be with, just to get you through. For the wrong reasons. A fake love. It is a live song, a bit of a banger

Why did you want to play Independent.ie’s The Great Big Irish Thank You on Virgin?

I was so chuffed to have been asked. I think we all need some for of entertainment these days to escape the kind of droll reality of the day ...so if this gets people feeling excited that’s the job done.

Independent.ie's The Great Big Irish Thank You is on Virgin Media One tomorrow at 10pm.

