Grantchester series six begins filming across the UK

Filming for the sixth series of Grantchester has begun across Cambridgeshire, Hampshire and Hertfordshire.

The ITV crime drama will see Robson Green returning as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as the quaint Cambridgeshire village’s Reverend Will Davenport.

The story will resume in 1958, one year after series five, with the duo renewing their partnership to solve new cases.

In the first episode, Geordie, Cathy and their family, Will, Leonard and Mrs C take a much needed holiday together, but their break is disrupted by a tragic death at the resort.

Geordie and Will are left with no choice but to aid the investigation into the death.

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

Special guests include Jemma Redgrave, Gary Beadle, Dominic Mafham, Rachael Stirling, Miles Jupp and Rebecca Front.

The production is adhering to Government coronavirus guidances including testing, temperature checks and social distancing.

Camera and sound equipment will be fully sanitised at the end of each filming day and make-up will be applied by technicians wearing PPE.

Grantchester is co-produced by Masterpiece and Kudos for ITV.

Kudos executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said: “In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester.

“The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience are very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them.”

Masterpiece executive producer-at-large Rebecca Eaton said: “A charming, good-hearted drama about community is what we all need right now, and that’s exactly what Grantchester is. Welcome back!”

PA Media