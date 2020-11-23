Graham Norton’s replacement on BBC Radio 2 revealed

| 7.8°C Dublin
Claudia Winkleman will replace Graham Norton as the host of BBC Radio 2’s Saturday morning show.
The Strictly Come Dancing co-host, 48, will take over the slot, which broadcasts from Wogan House in London, from February 2021.
Winkleman, who earned about £365,000 in 2019/20, appeared on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show for the announcement on Monday.
📻 @ClaudiaWinkle to host Saturday mornings on @BBCRadio2: https://t.co/Jfp2hvMUCu pic.twitter.com/y6ccICz6ZV— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 23, 2020
She told Ball she had initially assumed the appointment was “just a massive practical joke” and that she was “really terrified” because there were “enormous shoes to fill”.
Norton is joining Virgin Radio as a weekend host next year, following in the footsteps of ex-Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans.
In a statement, Winkleman added: “I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.
“I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe.
“There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”
Congratulations @ClaudiaWinkle Youâll love it!! Welcome to @BBCRadio2 Saturday mornings!!— graham norton (@grahnort) November 23, 2020
Chat show host Norton, 57, sent his congratulations on Twitter.
He said: “Congratulations @ClaudiaWinkle You’ll love it!! Welcome to @BBCRadio2 Saturday mornings!!”
Norton will present his final Saturday programme on Radio 2 on December 19, 10 years after his first Saturday morning show for the station.
Winkleman joined Radio 2 in spring 2008, hosting a comedy quiz series called Hot Gossip before moving to Friday nights to host the Claudia Winkleman Arts Show.
Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “As Claudia is one of the UK’s best-loved entertainers and a firm favourite with our listeners, I’m over the moon that she’ll be bringing her enormous warmth and wit to Saturday mornings on Radio 2.”
The Radio 2 Saturday morning show airs from 10am to 1pm.
