Graham Norton’s best jokes and one-liners from the Eurovision final

Hosts (left to right) Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham, with commentator Graham Norton during the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool

Strawberries and cream, cheese and crackers, Graham Norton and Eurovision – some things in life just work best when they’re together. And, as Saturday’s 67th Eurovision Contest has well and truly proven, this musical extravaganza is always elevated by Graham’s razor-sharp wit. Especially as, this time, he was based onstage as well as his usual spot in the commentator’s box.

It was a suitably glorious evening in Liverpool, home of music in the UK, as 26 countries presented their songs for the consideration of the judges and the voting public.

Each three-minute ditty, though, was made all the more memorable by Graham’s colourful presenting skills, with the broadcaster merrily dishing out his opinions throughout the grand final.

It was sarcastic, it was tongue-in-cheek, and it was positively glorious – not least of all because Graham is THE voice of Eurovision for the UK, and he adores this contest to little pieces. So, yes, you better believe that he delivers all of his barbs (even the very snarkiest of them) with a whole lot of love.

Worried you missed a few? Worry not. We have rounded up 15 of Graham’s best jokes and one-liners from Eurovision 2023 to help you remember the night in all its hilarity.

“A special welcome to Liverpool’s historic docks. The perfect setting for an old wreck like me.”

“There are bigger, better earworms later on in the show. Song number five… isn't one of them.”

“Don’t tease us with a sign that says ‘it ends now’ when it doesn’t.”

“And finally, a woman taller than Hannah Waddingham!”

“He’s been here for over a week and has obviously run out of laundry, so is bravely performing without a shirt on.”

“Stick with it, [because] when it starts she looks a bit like bacon on a slab.”

“There are red flags in this performance. Lots of them.”

“Towards the end, she throws a sort of Christmas tantrum. It’s something to behold.”

“He’s dressed a bit like the wife of a mayor at a dinner dance.”

“If you have nightmares about a giant dancing Brussel sprout, this is why.”

“She has a look of Melania Trump about her.”

“If there isn't a human sacrifice by the end of this, then I will be very disappointed!”

“When I say this song is catchy, I mean that it will be in your head until you DIE.”

“Our good King Charles met [these guys] in Germany and asked them where they got their outfits from. Oh, what a different coronation it could have been!”

“They either look like late-60s Beatles, or the cast of Scooby-Doo. I can’t decide.”

“I didn’t like it, but what do I know? I’m just an aging homosexual in the commentator’s booth!”