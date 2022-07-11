Graham Norton toasts marriage with VIP party in Bantry House

Graham Norton having a drink with friends at Arundel's in Ahakista, Co Cork last week. Pic credit: Arundels

TV star Graham Norton marked his recent nuptials with an intimate party in his native west Cork over the weekend with some 120 guests in attendance.

The red carpet was rolled out at Bantry House for a lavish blessing ceremony between Norton (59) and his partner as they celebrated their union in the west Cork beauty spot. The venue was closed to the public so the BAFTA-winner could enjoy a private party with his closest family and friends.

Scottish singer Lulu was said to entertained guests at the event as well as a DJ set by Panti Bliss, aka Rory O’Neill followed by a performance by members of the Riverdance troupe. According to the Irish Examiner, a local rector performed a blessing ceremony at the four-star venue.

The following day saw revellers gathering at Norton’s holiday home in Ahakista where some large marquees were erected on the grounds for the second day of the party.

Norton grew up in Bandon and is a regular visitor back to west Cork where he has been recording his Virgin Radio UK show. He was recently pictured enjoying a drink in the sunshine with a group of pals at Arundel’s pub in Ahakista, ahead of his nuptial celebrations.

A five-time BAFTA winner, he has also turned his attentions to the literary world in recent years with his latest novel ‘Forever Home’ due to be published this year. A TV dramatisation of his first novel, Holding, was aired earlier in 2022, starring Cork’s Siobhán McSweeney.

Previously listed as one of the BBC’s best-paid employees, Norton was listed in 2020 as its third-highest paid presenter with an annual salary of €815,000 for his Radio 2 show alone.

He quit this programme at the end of last year after jumping ship to Virgin Radio so did not featured in the BBC’s ‘top 10’ list last year.

His award-winning Friday night chat show is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity and exempt from the list.

Norton’s agent has been contacted for comment on his wedding celebrations.

Video of the Day