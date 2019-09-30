Graham Norton on enjoying the ‘dangerous’ element of drag

Graham Norton has said he enjoys the “dangerous” element of drag.

The TV presenter will soon be seen alongside Alan Carr when the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race kicks off this week.

Norton, 56, and Carr, 43, will be rotating judges on the BBC Three series alongside the show’s permanent judges, RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage.

Programme Name: Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK – TX: 17/09/2019 – Episode: n/a (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Press Launch Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr – (C) BBC – Photographer: James Spawforth

He told the Guardian’s G2: “You’ve already broken so many rules just to get on stage. It gives you a freedom and there’s something dangerous about drag still, and I enjoy that.”

Drag queens taking part include Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Sum Ting Wong, Cheryl Hole and Scaredy Kat.

The 10-strong line-up also includes Divina De Campo, Crystal, Gothy Kendoll, Vinegar Strokes and The Vivienne.

Vinegar Strokes, Baga Chipz, The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole, Gothy Kendoll, Scaredy Kat, Divina De Campo, Sum Ting Wong, Blu Hydrangea and Crystal will compete in Drag Race UK (PA)

Asked if things had got worse for LGBTQ+ people in Britain, Carr said: “The one thing you do learn from history is that you don’t learn from history.

“It’s becoming a bit of a minefield – just the semantics and the language. I feel as if we can’t really get to the problems, because we have to tiptoe through this minefield of language.

“It would be nice just to get it all out on the table and discuss, but I think sometimes social media can blur all that.”

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield, Game Of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and singer Cheryl will also join the panel as celebrity guest judges in the series.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK launches on BBC Three on October 3 at 8pm and will be exclusively available on iPlayer.

PA Media