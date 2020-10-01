Graham Norton ‘never been more excited’ to return to studio

The Graham Norton Show is back with a new series on October 2 (So Television/Christopher Baines/PA)

Graham Norton said he has “never been more excited to head into a television studio” as his talk show returns to screens.

The Graham Norton Show is back with a new series on October 2 with guests appearing both remotely and in the studio.

Celebrity guests featured in the first episode will include singer Dolly Parton, actors Rupert Everett and Riz Ahmed, and comedians Lolly Adefope and Sara Pascoe.

Norton said: “I can honestly say I’ve never been more excited to head into a television studio. Who could have predicted that just sitting in a room talking to people could seem like such a thrilling adventure?”

The popular BBC One series aired earlier this year but featured guests via video stream due to the pandemic.

The new series will have a live studio audience, but it will be reduced in size and will have strict social distancing measures in place.

The programme’s red sofa will be replaced by individual red chairs which are spaced apart from each other.

Parton and Ahmed will join the programme remotely.

The chat show will also feature the famous red chair, in which audience members are invited to sit while they tell an anecdote and try not to bore Norton and his guests, who have the power to flip them out.

The first episode of the new series will air on BBC One on October 2 at 10.45pm.

