Graham Norton drops off BBC’s Top 10 best-paid presenters list after moving to Virgin

Graham Norton has made no secret of his dislike of featuring on the top 10 list of earners in the BBC’s annual report.

And today saw him getting a reprieve after the media organisation released its report for 2020/2021, with Norton noticeably absent from the list of best-paid presenters.

Last year saw Norton (58) listed at its third-highest paid broadcaster with a salary of €815,559 (£725,000) for his Saturday Radio 2 show along with some TV work.

He quit this programme at the end of last year after jumping ship to Virgin Radio and is currently fronting his weekend show from a satellite studio in west Cork after coming home for the summer.

His award-winning Friday night chat show is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity and exempt from the list.

This year’s report saw him listed as one of the stars earning between €181,000-€186,000 which may have been for his voiceover work on the Eurovision and RuPaul’s Drag Show.

Soccer pundit Gary Lineker is still the BBC’s highest earning on-air talent with a salary of €1.59m, despite last year agreeing to a pay reduction of around €468,000.

In second position, Zoe Ball remains the broadcaster’s second-highest paid talent with earnings of €1.32m, making the Radio 2 breakfast host its highest-paid woman. This is despite Ball asking for BBC chiefs to cut her pay by 28pc to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In third place is BBC Radio 2 host Steve Wright, while news presenter Huw Edwards is in fourth place and Fiona Bruce comes in fifth place with earnings from €474,000.

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Nolan came in as sixth on the list, raking in between €473,000 and €478,800.

By comparison, RTÉ’s most recent report on its finances showed that Ryan Tubridy was the highest earning star at the broadcaster. His annual fees for presenting the Late Late Show and his RTE Radio 1 morning programme totalled €495,000 for the years covering 2017-2019 inclusive.

While Ray D'Arcy came in second with €450,000 in earnings. Joe Duffy was in third position with fees of €392,494.

Norton was the only presenter to drop out of the BBC’s ‘top 10’ list when compared with last year’s report.

According to accounts filed for his production company So Television, he earns over €3m from fronting the Friday night chat show alone.

Speaking previously about being on BBC’s top-earners list, the Corkman said that one of the added benefits of leaving BBC Radio was that he would no longer feature on it.

"The only thing that was part of the decision was ‘oh, if I stopped doing this, I'll get off that list’,” he told Times Radio.

“I won't be on that list anymore. The kind of high-earners list, which I didn't like being on. Hey, now I'm not.

"So to that extent, it made me go. But that was sort of a bonus of leaving, it wasn't the biggest driving force."

Norton, who’s also an author, joined BBC Radio 2 in 2010 to host the 10am-1pm slot on Saturdays and has fronted the award-winning Graham Norton Show since 2007.

The gender balance of the top 10 highest-paid on-air talent remains the same in 2020/21 as it was in 2019/20, with six males and four females making the list.

The BBC cut 10pc from its pay bill for top talent after several of its best-known presenters agreed to salary sacrifices.