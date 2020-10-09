Gordon Ramsay says he is the ‘proudest father’ after his son joins the Marines

Gordon Ramsay has said he feels like the “proudest father” after his son Jack joined the Royal Marines.

The TV chef made the comment on social media as he shared a picture of his son in military uniform.

Ramsay shared the photo with his 9,900,000 Instagram followers.

He wrote: “Can’t tell you enough how proud I am of this young man Jack Ramsay you’ve made me feel like the proudest father today.

“Congrats on joining Royal Marines what (an) amazing achievement.”

Former footballer David Beckham sent Jack a message on social media.

He wrote: “We love you Jack and we are so proud of you.”

TV presenter Matt Baker also sent him a message.

“Spent a lot of time with the Royal Marines in my Blue Peter days,” he said.

“Total Respect for every one of you, and thanks in advance for everything you will give.”

Last year, Ramsay welcomed his fifth child with wife Tana after the birth of their son Oscar.

PA Media