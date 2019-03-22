Good Morning Britain apologises after Susannah Constantine swears live on air

Susannah Constantine turned the air blue on Good Morning Britain when she swore live on air.

The former What Not To Wear host, 56, was on the ITV breakfast programme to discuss sleeping in a separate bed from her husband.

She said the “wriggling drives me insane” and added: “A good night’s sleep is the bedrock for everything … The anxiety goes down, the household is happier, I’m a better wife, I’m a better mother. I can write better.

“When we go on holidays or go and stay with people, we always sleep together.”

But the ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant got into trouble when she discussed being a parent.

“We’ve been married for nearly 24 years and it was very important for us, for our children, when they were young, to see us going to bed together, sleeping together and having a united family unit.

“Now they’re older and they understand, I’m like ‘Oh f***’s sake’.”

New figures say 50% of sleep disturbance is caused by sleeping as couple, but hold fire before you ditch that double bed!@Simply_Susannah and @wonderwomanshel agree on the calming effects of a night next to your other half. pic.twitter.com/rIijjSabQA — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 22, 2019

Host Ben Shephard told viewers: “Apologies to anyone (who heard) Susannah express herself. It’s not the time in the morning to be doing that, Susannah.

“Did you have a good night’s sleep?”

He told viewers again later: “Apologies again if anyone caught Susannah’s slip of the tongue. She’s had too much sleep.”

The fashion guru said: “Excuse my language. That wasn’t really … It just popped out.”

Former pop star Michelle Heaton was also on the show and said she and her husband always share a bed.

“The commitment is for better, for worse … You work at a commitment, you work at a marriage,” she added.

Press Association