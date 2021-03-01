Golden Globes 2021: The snubs and surprises from a night at the (virtual) Globes

Rosamund Pike accepts the Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy award for "I Care a Lot," via video, from Ben Stiller from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in New York, New York State, U.S., February 28, 2021.
Emma Corrin accepts the Best Television Actress - Drama Series award for "The Crown" via video from Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Anya Taylor-Joy reacts via video after being announced winner of the Best Actress - Television Motion Picture award for "The Queen's Gambit," in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Actor Dan Levy in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Gillian Anderson, with Olivia Colman, accepts the Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role for "The Crown" in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The Crown's Josh O'Connor was a winner
Margot Robbie arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Sacha Baron Cohen, with Isla Fisher, accepts the Best Picture - Musical/Comedy award for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Amy Poehler arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Daniel Kaluuya at the Golden Globes (HFPA)
Angela Bassett arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Kate Hudson in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Awkwafina in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jason Sudeikis, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Ted Lasso" in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (in characters as Barb and Star) at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Amy Poehler at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Renee Zellweger at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California
Joaquin Phoenix at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills
Jodie Foster, winner of Best Supporting Actress Motion picture for "The Mauritanian" and her wife Alexandra Hedison
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Gillian Anderson the Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role for "The Crown"
Margot Robbie at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Sterling K Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson addressed a lack of diversity among Golden Globes voters (HFPA/PA)
Nominee John Boyega for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Day won best drama actress for The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, seeing off A-list competition including British star Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Frances McDormand for Nomadland.
Mulligan had been many people’s pick before the ceremony.
While one British actress was on the wrong end of an upset, another was celebrating a surprise win.
Pike’s victory for best actress in a musical or comedy film for I Care A Lot came as a shock to many.
Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, was heavily fancied before the ceremony.
