Golden Globes 2021: The snubs and surprises from a night at the (virtual) Globes

The snubs and surprises from a night at the (virtual) Globes

Rosamund Pike accepts the Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy award for &quot;I Care a Lot,&quot; via video, from Ben Stiller from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in New York, New York State, U.S., February 28, 2021. Expand

Keiran Southern

On a night when almost everything about the Golden Globes was different, the ceremony at least delivered the usual mix of snubs and surprises.

The 78th edition of the annual awards was largely virtual, without a red carpet and with hosts on separate coasts of the US.

These were some of the biggest shocks:

Surprises

Andra Day

Not just one of the biggest surprises on the night but perhaps one of the biggest shocks we will see during this awards season.

Emma Corrin accepts the Best Television Actress - Drama Series award for &quot;The Crown&quot; via video from Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Anya Taylor-Joy reacts via video after being announced winner of the Best Actress - Television Motion Picture award for &quot;The Queen's Gambit,&quot; in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Christopher Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for &quot;Ma Rainey's Black Bottom&quot; on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Actor Dan Levy in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Gillian Anderson, with Olivia Colman, accepts the Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role for &quot;The Crown&quot; in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC via Reuters Expand
The Crown's Josh O'Connor was a winner NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Margot Robbie arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand
Sacha Baron Cohen, with Isla Fisher, accepts the Best Picture - Musical/Comedy award for &quot;Borat Subsequent Moviefilm&quot; NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Amy Poehler arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand
Daniel Kaluuya at the Golden Globes (HFPA) Expand
Angela Bassett arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand
Kate Hudson in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Awkwafina in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Rich Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Jason Sudeikis, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for &quot;Ted Lasso&quot; in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (in characters as Barb and Star) at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Amy Poehler at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Renee Zellweger at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Joaquin Phoenix at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Jodie Foster, winner of Best Supporting Actress Motion picture for &quot;The Mauritanian&quot; and her wife Alexandra Hedison NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Gillian Anderson the Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role for &quot;The Crown&quot; 021 NBC via Reuters Expand
Margot Robbie at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills NBC Handout via REUTERS Expand
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand
Sterling K Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson addressed a lack of diversity among Golden Globes voters (HFPA/PA) Expand
Nominee John Boyega for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Expand

Day won best drama actress for The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, seeing off A-list competition including British star Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Frances McDormand for Nomadland.

Mulligan had been many people’s pick before the ceremony.

Rosamund Pike

While one British actress was on the wrong end of an upset, another was celebrating a surprise win.

Pike’s victory for best actress in a musical or comedy film for I Care A Lot came as a shock to many.

Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, was heavily fancied before the ceremony.

Jodie Foster

Foster appeared as surprised as anyone to hear her name called for best supporting actress in a motion picture.

The star was recognised for her role in The Mauritanian.

Ahead of the show, Mank’s Amanda Seyfried had been widely tipped to win the award.

Snubs

Mank

David Fincher’s love letter to a bygone age of Hollywood led the way in nominations before the show, with six, but still left empty-handed.

It was overlooked in the acting categories, for best drama film, screenplay, score and director.

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell’s acclaimed directorial debut entered the night with four nods but also left empty-handed.

Fennell was overlooked in the writing and directing categories, while Mulligan lost and the film missed out to Nomadland for best drama.

Ozark

The Netflix drama did not pick up a single award in the TV categories.

It had scored four nominations.

