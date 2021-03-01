Golden Globes 2021: The snubs and surprises from a night at the (virtual) Globes

Rosamund Pike accepts the Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy award for "I Care a Lot," via video, from Ben Stiller from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in New York, New York State, U.S., February 28, 2021.

On a night when almost everything about the Golden Globes was different, the ceremony at least delivered the usual mix of snubs and surprises.

The 78th edition of the annual awards was largely virtual, without a red carpet and with hosts on separate coasts of the US.

These were some of the biggest shocks:

Surprises

Andra Day

Not just one of the biggest surprises on the night but perhaps one of the biggest shocks we will see during this awards season.

Emma Corrin accepts the Best Television Actress - Drama Series award for "The Crown" via video from Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Anya Taylor-Joy reacts via video after being announced winner of the Best Actress - Television Motion Picture award for "The Queen's Gambit," in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Christopher Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Actor Dan Levy in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Gillian Anderson, with Olivia Colman, accepts the Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role for "The Crown" in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC via Reuters The Crown's Josh O'Connor was a winner NBC Handout via REUTERS Margot Robbie arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Sacha Baron Cohen, with Isla Fisher, accepts the Best Picture - Musical/Comedy award for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" NBC Handout via REUTERS Amy Poehler arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Daniel Kaluuya at the Golden Globes (HFPA) Angela Bassett arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Kate Hudson in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Awkwafina in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Rich Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS Jason Sudeikis, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Ted Lasso" in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (in characters as Barb and Star) at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California NBC Handout via REUTERS Amy Poehler at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Renee Zellweger at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California NBC Handout via REUTERS Joaquin Phoenix at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills NBC Handout via REUTERS Jodie Foster, winner of Best Supporting Actress Motion picture for "The Mauritanian" and her wife Alexandra Hedison NBC Handout via REUTERS Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS Gillian Anderson the Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role for "The Crown" 021 NBC via Reuters Margot Robbie at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills NBC Handout via REUTERS Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Sterling K Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson addressed a lack of diversity among Golden Globes voters (HFPA/PA) Nominee John Boyega for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Emma Corrin accepts the Best Television Actress - Drama Series award for "The Crown" via video from Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards NBC Handout via REUTERS

Day won best drama actress for The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, seeing off A-list competition including British star Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Frances McDormand for Nomadland.

Mulligan had been many people’s pick before the ceremony.

Congratulations to @AndraDayMusic for taking home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/0zZOZSEjHi — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Rosamund Pike

While one British actress was on the wrong end of an upset, another was celebrating a surprise win.

Pike’s victory for best actress in a musical or comedy film for I Care A Lot came as a shock to many.

Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, was heavily fancied before the ceremony.

Rosamund Pikeâs gorgeous gown is almost as big as her charm! We interviewed her after her #GoldenGlobes win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy! pic.twitter.com/7ZUZYcK1cU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Jodie Foster

Foster appeared as surprised as anyone to hear her name called for best supporting actress in a motion picture.

The star was recognised for her role in The Mauritanian.

Ahead of the show, Mank’s Amanda Seyfried had been widely tipped to win the award.

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Snubs

Mank

David Fincher’s love letter to a bygone age of Hollywood led the way in nominations before the show, with six, but still left empty-handed.

It was overlooked in the acting categories, for best drama film, screenplay, score and director.

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell’s acclaimed directorial debut entered the night with four nods but also left empty-handed.

Fennell was overlooked in the writing and directing categories, while Mulligan lost and the film missed out to Nomadland for best drama.

Ozark

The Netflix drama did not pick up a single award in the TV categories.

It had scored four nominations.

