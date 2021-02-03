Golden Globe nods for Gleeson, Wolfwalkers and Normal People

The Irish flag will be flying high at the 78th Golden Globes this month after Brendan Gleeson, Normal People and Kilkenny animation studio Cartoon Saloon all got the nod for the prestigious awards.

Gleeson has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a TV role for his acclaimed portrayal of former US President Donald Trump in The Comey Rule.

The Emmy-winner will be going up against stars like Donald Sutherland in The Undoing and Daniel Levy in the Netflix monster hit Schitt’s Creek.

Normal People has been nominated in the category of Best Limited TV Series after the adaptation based on Sally Rooney’s novel became a global sensation last year.

Made by Dublin company Element Pictures and co-directed by Academy Award nominee Lenny Abrahamson, lead actress Daisy Edgar-Jones has been given the nod in the Best Actress in a Limited Series.

However, in a reversal of last year’s controversial decision to give co-star Paul Mescal an Emmy nomination for his role as Connell Waldron and omit Edgar-Jones, the Kildare man did not receive a Golden Globe nod this year.

The British actress will be going up against some stiff competition for the gong, namely from Any Taylor Joy as a chess prodigy in The Queen’s Gambit and Nicole Kidman in The Undoing.

The same two hit releases have also been given the nod in the same category as Normal People as the production for Hulu/BBC 4 battles it out for the Best TV series gong.

Reacting to the nominations, Ed Guiney of Element Pictures told the Irish Independent: “All of us at Element are so proud and so grateful to Lenny, Sally and our incredible cast and crew.

"We are so happy for Daisy who so richly deserves it and a bit sad that Paul didn’t get the nod.

"It’s also an incredible honour for the entire team as this is the first time that a fully Irish set, produced and directed TV series has been nominated for a Golden Globe.”

Meanwhile, Cartoon Saloon has been nominated for its hit release Wolfwalkers for Best Motion Animated Picture.

The company’s previous releases have garnered a total of four Academy Award nominations, including recognition for co-directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart.

The Apple Original film tells the tale of Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack.

In a joint statement, they said they were “delighted that this Irish story is so well received by audience, fans and critics from all over the world”.

They said along with Melusine Productions in Luxembourg and production colleagues in France, they were “honoured” to be nominated.

“While we would love to be in Hollywood to celebrate the Golden Globe award ceremony, we will likely be in a socially distant safe celebration here in Kilkenny,” they said.

It is expected that distribution company Wildcard will be re-releasing Wolfwalkers in cinemas whenever they re-open in Ireland and the UK.

The nominations were announced earlier today by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson, with the 78th awards taking place with a virtual ceremony on February 28.

