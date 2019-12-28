Gok Wan made an MBE in New Year Honours

TV presenter Gok Wan said he is “excited and humbled” to be recognised in the New Year Honours.

TV presenter Gok Wan said he is “excited and humbled” to be recognised in the New Year Honours.

The host of How To Look Good Naked has been made an MBE for services to fashion and social awareness.

Wan, who described the honour as “incredibly special,” wrote on Instagram: “I cannot begin to express how happy, excited and humbled I am to have my career and personal work awarded with the highest of accolades.

“I have too many personal thank yous for a single post so here’s a big group THANK YOU to everyone who has ever helped, guided or trusted me.”

Wan, 45, added: “I am overjoyed and I hope that everyone gets to feel as happy as I feel right now.”

Wan was a fashion consultant when Channel 4 approached him in 2006 to present How To Look Good Naked, which encourages men and women who are insecure about their bodies to strip naked for the camera.

The programme ran for five years and made Wan one of the most recognisable fashion experts on TV.

He continues to appear regularly on the small screen. Wan was born in Leicester to an English mother and Chinese father and has been open about developing an eating disorder after being overweight as a child.

He survived on spoonfuls of honey a day before he overcame anorexia.

Wan is also a vocal advocate for the LGBT community.

PA Media