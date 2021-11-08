Gok Wan gives update on his young relative’s treatment for leukaemia

Gok Wan has revealed a suitable bone marrow donor has been found for his young relative who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

The fashion guru and television presenter has previously spoken publicly about Alyssa, his cousin’s daughter, and earlier this year raised more than £50,000 for charity Young Lives Vs Cancer by getting his head shaved live on ITV show This Morning.

On Monday, he said he hopes she is now at the “beginning of her recovery”.

Gok Wan (Ian West/PA)

Gok Wan (Ian West/PA)

Wan wrote on Instagram: “As many of your know, 5 months ago my cousin’s beautiful daughter Alyssa was diagnosed with Leukaemia.

“It has been a hideously scary time for her and our family.”

He added: “Well, after rounds of unsuccessful chemotherapy it was decided that Alyssa would need a bone marrow transplant.

“The search was tough and there were no successful matches in the UK – BUT! A perfect was found in America and today our darling Alyssa starts her transplant.

“We have everything crossed this will be the beginning of her recovery.”

He thanked his followers for their messages of support for the youngster, adding: “Alyssa reads every single one of your messages to her in my previous posts. She absolutely loved them.”