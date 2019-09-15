CHART toppers Westlife are expected to bring their record-breaking reunion tour back to Ireland with a gig in Cork next summer.

Westlife for Cork: Pairc Uí Chaoimh gig expected to be announced tomorrow as boyband tease big news

Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan posted a teasing social media message tonight indicating that: "Ireland we've got a big announcement for you tomorrow."

"We have some very exciting news coming for you on Monday - so stay tuned."

It was posted just hours before promoters MCD and Cork GAA are to host a press conference at 8am on Monday to unveil details of a major Pairc Uí Chaoimh concert in 2020.

The Cork concert is expected to form part of a world tour aimed at supporting the band's eleventh studio album 'Spectrum' which is being released on November 8.

Westlife admitted they were "absolutely blown away" by the astonishing reaction to their comeback concerts in Croke Park last July.

The two gigs proved a sell-out success at the Dublin GAA headquarters - and Westlife said they were now eager for more Irish concerts. Westlife said the reaction to their Croke Park shows was "absolutely overwhelming" and "very emotional."

They are now expected to be the third major act to play the €70m revamped Pairc Uí Chaoimh after Ed Sheeran played three sell-out concerts in 2018 and Rod Stewart played a single gig there last May.

The four Irish stars recently completed their comeback 'Twenty' tour which opened in Belfast on May 22.

Across a total of 51 concerts in Europe and Asia, they sold an estimated 700,000 tickets.

It included concerts in Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Denmark, China, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

The tour concluded with a high-profile concert in Hyde Park in London on Sunday night.

It saw them celebrating 20 years of hits including a remarkable total of 14 chart-toppers in the UK.

Last June, Mark Feehily and his fiancé Cailean O'Neill revealed that they were set to welcome their first child.

The singer announced at the band's second Croke Park concert that he and his partner were set to become fathers to a baby girl.

All four singers reformed Westlife last October after deciding to take a break from recording and touring in 2012.

Shane said the break turned out to be "the best thing possible" for the band.

Westlife originally formed in 1998 and were managed by Louis Walsh.

They were initially signed by Simon Cowell in the UK and Clive Davis in the US.

On their comeback tour, the band took the UK by storm before going on to perform across South East Asia with a final concert in Indonesia on September 1.

Westlife have already confirmed a gig for Wembley Stadium on August 20 next which is expected to prove an 90,000 ticket sell-out.

