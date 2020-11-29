Obituary: Cecil Nolan

Cecil Nolan, who has died aged 81, was disc jockey for 30 years at northside Dublin's 'alternative disco', the Grove.

Cecil died at St Francis Hospice in Raheny, Dublin, on November 16, where he was moved after a stage-four diagnosis of cancer in September.

The Grove was a destination for music-loving youth from all over Dublin's northside from 1967 to 1997.

A large part of its wonder and attraction was the impeccable musical taste of DJ Cecil. Widely regarded as a 'legend', Cecil can truly be said to have kept Ireland safe for rock 'n' roll during his years at the helm at the Grove.

Pre-pirate radio, and before the liberalisation of broadcasting laws, music-lovers in the Ireland of the 1970s were starved for the nutrients that Cecil so richly provided each week.

Cecil played his vinyl on one deck and carried his seven- and 12-inch records in a wooden box. The disco ran on Saturday and Sunday evenings, extending to a Wednesday night slot in the summertime. Held initially at Belgrove football club in Clontarf, the Grove moved in the mid-1970s to St Paul's School in Sybil Hill, Raheny, following a fire at the original premises.

The Grove was so famous that it was the subject of a documentary in 2006, More Than A Feeling, made by Animo Television.

Cecil was a beacon of musical good taste in a time and place where such a quality was rare enough to stand out, hence the enduring popularity of the Grove over decades. It also helped that his love of music was genuine and infectious.

Away from the turntable, Cecil was an engaging and enthusiastic presence.

Hippies, head-bangers, goths and rockers, all managed to peacefully co-exist in St Paul's school hall, united by their love for music.

Of course music wasn't the only draw: for generations of young northsiders, the Grove provided an opportunity to meet the opposite sex.

How many teens had their first kiss while shuffling around the floor to a slow track? How many romances, and indeed marriages, started there? And how many of them are still going strong?

Cecil Nolan began spinning vinyl in 1963. In 1967, he and his fellow members of the Belgrove football club decided to start their own social club, the Grove Social Club.

Cecil had a free hand in what he played each night and he fed the hunger of 'Grovers' for an alternative to the bland fare on mainstream outlets.

"I played whatever I wanted because I knew there was a market out there for it and if it failed, well I didn't care, at least I was enjoying myself," he said.

He played Led Zeppelin, The Doors and Neil Young, later embracing the energy of punk and new wave, playing everyone from The Ramones to Talking Heads.

'Grovers' travelled from Artane and Marino, Coolock and Clontarf to attend, and long queues would form. A Grove membership card, which guaranteed admission, was a prized possession. Nearby St Anne's Park was often the gathering place for pre-Grove naggins, while after the Grove, most people trudged home on foot, singing as they went.

Future broadcasters Marty Whelan and the late Gerry Ryan went to the Grove, and their subsequent on-air reminiscences burnished its legend. Cecil himself recalled a teenage Larry Mullen, before his days as U2 drummer, asking him to play Dr Feelgood and David Bowie.

Such was the legendary status of the Grove that tribute nights sprang up after it closed, with Cecil making a guest appearance.

Interestingly, Cecil attributed the declining numbers attending the Grove, before its cessation in 1997, to rising levels of education and more demanding study routines.

In the early 1970s, very few teenagers went on to third-level education, and school-leavers generally went straight into jobs that allowed them several nights out each week, he said.

A 50th anniversary Grove reunion in August 2017 sold out in days, and was held in the original school hall, with former Grove attendees flying in from Australia, South Africa and all around Europe to be there for the occasion.

Cecil Nolan is survived by his sons Rob and Conor, as well as a wide circle of siblings, in-laws and grandchildren.

Sunday Independent