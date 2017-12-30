There is a whole host of festive events taking place around the country for those wanting to ring in the new year with style.

Nine special ways to celebrate the new year with style

NYF Dublin

Custom House Quay will be transformed with a huge-range of colourful and breathtaking performances throughout the night. This year Kodaline will headline, while special guests Hudson Taylor and Keywest will also perform. Visit www,nyfdublin.com to book. Hook Lighthouse, Co Wexford

Hook Lighthouse, the oldest working lighthouse in the world, will be hosting its first ever Sunrise Tour Experience on New Year's Day. Celebrations will continue later in the day with a historic 'arrow ceremony' at the lighthouse at 3pm.

New Year's Eve Extravaganza, Limerick This event promises to be a tremendous treat for the whole family as dramatic illuminations are projected onto one of Limerick's most iconic buildings, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Titanic Belfast Celebrate in style in the heart of the city with a trip to Titanic Belfast where a midnight piper will ring in 2018.

Guests can dance the night away to live music in front of the stunning Titanic staircase.

Achill Island festival

The Smithwick's 10° West Festival will take Achill by storm this new year as huge crowds are set to descend on the island. But while the live music will certainly enthral, the island is famous for its unforgettable sunset. New Year's Eve Charity Ball, Kilkenny

The Springhill Court Hotel hosts the New Year's Eve Charity Ball which is in aid of four local causes. This is a formal wear event, with black tie optional, and tickets cost €45 from hotel reception or the benefiting charities.

Winter Light Festival, Waterford The New Year's Eve event at the Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore promises a magical end to your 2017, with a candlelit walk through gardens, sparkling waterfall, dazzling laser beam display, and spellbinding music. Dingle Festival, Kerry

There will be a huge celebration on the streets of Dingle to welcome the new year. It begins with a spectacular fireworks display on Dingle Bay at 10pm, and all the denizens and visitors alike gather at The Pier to watch. New Year's Day Swim, Donegal For those longing to plunge into icy waters this new year, Culdaff, on the Inishowen peninsula, is a fantastic location to do it in. The event is a hardy annual tradition for many locals who raise money for various charities.

Irish Independent