Friday 15 March 2019

Nicki Minaj cancels Dublin concert tonight due to equipment trucks not arriving during 'adverse weather conditions'

Rachel Farrell

RAPPER Nicki Minaj was forced to cancel her concert in Dublin's 3Arena tonight as a result of "adverse weather conditions".

According to promoters MCD, the 'Superbass' star had to cancel the gig after some of the equipment trucks didn't arrive.

"Unfortunately, due to adverse weather conditions which have affected Irish Sea sailings over the last 24hrs resulting in some equipment trucks not arriving, Nicki Minaj has been forced to cancel her concert tonight," a spokesperson said.

"Ticket holders are advised to hold onto their tickets while the artist, venue and promoters work to reschedule the date as soon as possible with a further update to follow at 6.30pm on www.mcd.ie.

"Nicki Minaj apologises for any inconvenience caused to fans due to these unforeseen circumstances."

It is understood that some of the staging equipment had not arrived by 5pm this evening.

The news comes just two hours before the 36-year-old rapper was due to take the stage at 8pm, leaving thousands of fans disappointed.

One fan said: "Flew all the way to Dublin on st Paddy's Weekend and to get a text two hours before the show saying it's cancelled, great."

While another posted on social media: "Being looking forward to your Dublin show for almost a year now, today's my birthday and you cancelled an hour before I'm ready, poor form".

A Status Yellow marine gale warning remains in place with southwest winds to "increase to gale force this evening and tonight" on the Irish Sea south of Anglesey, Met Eireann said.

Last week, Minaj cancelled a concert in Bordeaux in France just hours before she and opening act Juice WRLD were due to perform on Saturday March 9.

The cancellation was due to "technical difficulties", which also led to a performance cancellation in Bratislava, Slovakia on February 22.

Facing criticism from fans, Minaj said at the time: "Why would an artist cancel a show and lose money?

"What for? When they’re already in the building, dressed, etc. The artist is just as mad as the fans when a show can’t go on.

"I love seeing my fans. Nothing can stop me. B4 the show, juice WRLD & I are just as excited as u guys are."

