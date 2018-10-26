With the bank holiday weekend finally appearing through the hustle and bustle of a very busy week, we’ve compiled a list of the top music, arts and Halloween events for you to enjoy on your long weekend.

With the bank holiday weekend finally appearing through the hustle and bustle of a very busy week, we’ve compiled a list of the top music, arts and Halloween events for you to enjoy on your long weekend.

It's the bank holiday weekend - here's the best of what's on

Metropolis, RDS, Dublin, October 27 and 38

Returning to the RDS for the fourth time, the Metropolis festival is a unique experience that would be hard to find anywhere else. The winter festival is all indoors, saving you from the harsh cold but while also feeling like a seasonal celebration with its fantastic décor.

Acts such as Mac DeMarco, Blood Orange and Roisin Murphy all make an appearance along with performances from The Trinity Orchestra to set the mood.

https://www.metropolisfestival.ie/

Westival, Westport, until October 29

The appropriately named Westival is a celebration of arts and culture along the Wild Atlantic Way in Westport. Its visual arts are something to behold with The Halloween Lantern Parade becoming one of the highlights of the festival.

Music from Gilbert O’Sullivan is not to be missed and Matt Molloy is holding his album launch at the event too. For aspiring musicians, a ukulele workshop will be held for anyone no matter their skill range.

https://westival.ie/

Sligo Live, Sligo, until October 29

14 years in the running and still as popular as ever, the Sligo Live festival is the place to be for folk, indie or contemporary music in Ireland. Welcoming fans of all ages, Sligo Live brings in nearly 20,000 visitors each year.

This year, the line-up looks as strong as ever. With The Boomtown Rats, Rhiannon Giddens and even Dara O Briain getting ready to steal the show.

http://www.sligolive.ie/

Belfast International Arts Festival, until November 3

Consistently rated highly, The Belfast International Arts Festival aims to inspire and educate with its fantastic theatre productions and classical and down to earth music.

When Words Fail is a talk hosted by decorated journalist Ed Vulliamy which discusses how music can help to unite and inspire people. Two time Grammy nominated folk and blues performer Eric Bibb will take to the stage in a performance worth watching.

https://belfastinternationalartsfestival.com/

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, until October 29

Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2018 is back from 25h - 29th October and it's bigger than ever. A ‘Day of the Dead’ musical parade brought hundreds of people to the streets of Cork city last night to mark the opening of the Guinness Jazz Festival.

The 'Dia De Los Muertos' festival parade celebrates the beauty of life and death and is a New Orleans-inspired funeral procession featuring floats, dancers, musicians and performers.

It was one of the highlights of this year’s fringe festival which will include a range of free, family-friendly events alongside the main Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

The line-up includes the Blind Boys of Alabama, British soul singer and two-time Mobo award winner Laura Mvula, and five-time Grammy-winning jazz collective the Maria Schneider Orchestra.

https://www.guinnessjazzfestival.com/

Bram Stoker Festival, Dublin, until October 29

The Bram Stoker Festival 2018 has something for everyone in its gothically inspired programme of events. This year Macnas is again staging exuberant street parades as part of the Bram Stoker Festival.

More than 70,000 people are expected at this festival. Its four days of events include theatre, readings, illustration and animation, outdoor screenings, a fun park and podcasts.

ttps://www.bramstokerfestival.com/

Wexford Festival Opera, until November 4

In total, there will be 62 public events over the autumn 17-day period. This year includes a double-bill of two short operas, a European premiere and a classic Wexford offering involving kidnapping, murder and betrayal, as well as three daytime ShortWorks, concerts, recitals, theatre and talks. The verismo-style double bill - L’oracolo (The Oracle) by Franco Leoni and Mala vita (Wretched Life) by Umberto Giordano opens the Festival.

https://www.wexfordopera.com/

Dublin Marathon, Sunday 28 October

The Dublin Marathon takes place this Sunday, as a record 20,000 participants take to the capital’s streets for the 39th edition of the event, with the swelling numbers a reflection of the growth in marathon running as a mass participation sport.

The course will start at Fitzwilliam Street Upper on Sunday, October 28 at 8.55am and will finish in Merrion Square North up to 5pm.

Additional traffic restrictions will be in place near Merrion Square from 7pm on Friday, October 26.

http://sseairtricitydublinmarathon.ie/

Online Editors