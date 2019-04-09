THE new look music venue at the site of the former Lillie’s Bordello has been unveiled.

THE new look music venue at the site of the former Lillie’s Bordello has been unveiled.

First glimpse inside new music venue Lost Lane which will replace iconic Lillie's Bordello

Lost Lane, just off Grafton Street, will officially open its doors this weekend.

The owners of Lillie’s Bordello have retained the layout of the iconic club – but have invested significantly in sound, lighting and stage set design to provide for a state of the art live music venue.

Some of the groups already lined up to perform include Delorentos, Wyvern Lingo and DJ sets from Nialler9 and Lost & Sound – a new female collaboration between Claire Beck, Sally Cinnamon and Kate Brennan-Harding.

Lost Lane - Dublin's new music venue

“Our ambition is to become the go to destination in Dublin, for people who are looking for a fresh mix of interesting bands and sounds, with a guaranteed great atmosphere,” said Elliot Hughes, Partner at The Porterhouse Group.

“We've created a space that will showcase and nurture emerging talent alongside hosting the big names and international performers.”

Read More:

Substantial investment has been made to respectfully restore and preserve the venue’s Georgian structure but the owners have stripped back the extravagant ‘bordello’ décor.

Artists will span a diverse range of acts and genres from rock and indie, to jazz and trad bands.

“A lot of work has gone into the new venue over the last couple of months and Lost Lane’s prime central location at the bottom of Grafton Street in the heart of the city is going to promise must see gigs, up and coming acts, and late-night residencies every weekend,” said Mr Hughes.

“We’re excited for the launch and to finally unveil Dublin’s new live music venue.”

Lost Lane - Dublin's new music venue

Lost Lane will officially open to the public on Friday 12th April, 2019 with a limited number of tickets on sale to attend. Friday’s line up will feature Kormac’s Big Band and DJ Nialler9 whilst Saturday will play host to Turning Pirate Mix Tape with guest singers Niamh Farrell (Ham Sandwich), Cathy Davey and more surprise special guests.

To purchase tickets to the launch weekend and experience Dublin’s new late night hang out visit https://lostlane.ie/dates/

Lost Lane - Dublin's new music venue

Online Editors