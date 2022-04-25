Festivals, zip-lining and BBQs - 10 things to do around the country this May Bank Holiday

After two years of lockdowns and Zoom festivals, in-person events are finally back and there is an abundance of festivities taking place across the country for this May Bank Holiday.

From the jazz festival in Bray to the Kerry Camino, here are 10 things taking place this weekend.

Dublin

Dublin Ska Festival (April 30- May 1)

For music lovers, the Dublin Ska Festival will once again return to Whelan’s pub and venue on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, four groups will perform from 5pm until 9.30pm with live DJs on until late.

On Sunday night, four more groups will play starting at 6.45pm and ending at 10.30pm with more live DJs afterwards.

There will also be some interviews taking place on Sunday from 4pm, which will include Aidan Sterling, the former lead singer with the Riffs.

Happy Days Beer and Food Festival (April 30- May 1)

For the foodies out there a beer and food festival is being held at the Rascal’s Brewery and pizza restaurant in Inchicore.

Tickets are €20 for one day and it’s open from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Video of the Day

There are five different areas in the festival that, according to the organisers, will showcase “top class beer, heaps of amazing food, and a huge amount of craic”.

Live DJ sets will be played across both days with beer from Irish breweries including Galway Bay, Wicklow Wolf, O Brother and DOT Brew.

Wicklow

Bray Jazz Festival (April 29- May 1)

After two years, one of the most anticipated events in Bray is back- the annual Jazz Festival.

Taking place from this Friday April 29 until May 1, headliners include Bill Frisell, Yazz Ahmed and Tord Gustavsen.

It’s the 21st year of the festival and tickets are sold for the individual performances. Unfortunately, some are already sold out but there are some still available on brayjazz.com.

Cork

Music Heals (May 1)

For music lovers in the south of the country, a family-friendly festival is taking place on Sunday, May 1, from 2pm at Black Market Cork.

Myles Gaffney, The Kabin Crew, Misneach, Emily 7, Donna B and other local acts will play at the festival while family activities will include face painting, magicians, balloons, a photo booth, raffles and giveaways.

Tickets are €10 for an adult and €5 for a child with proceeds going to to the launch of a memorial CD in aid of The Kabin Studio, The Cork Life Centre and Anam Croí House.

Wexford

Shine a Light Festival (April 30- May 2)

The Shine a Light festival in Wexford celebrates all things nautical on the ground of Hook Lighthouse from April 30 to May 2.

The festival will feature lots of family games including an experience with the Pirate Princess and her crew.

There will be activities and food available on the grounds of the lighthouse from 12pm to 4pm for three days.

On Sunday evening a sunset tour and food experience is taking place. Tickets are €60 and can be bought at hookheritage.ie with advanced booking essential.

Kerry

Kerry Camino Walk (April 29- May 1)

For those who would like to do something active this May Bank Holiday while also enjoying stunning scenery, the Kerry Camino will take place across the weekend.

Those who partake in The Dingle Way walk between Tralee and Dingle and are given a passport and there are stamping stations on the route to mark their progress.

The guided walk takes place over the three days and buses are organised back to Tralee each day.

Limerick

Riverfest (April 29- May 2)

One of Limerick’s most anticipated festivals will take place on the banks of the River Shannon from this Friday for four days of family fun.

There is an abundance of activities available as part of the festival including a scavenger hunt, a fireworks display and a BBQ by the boardwalk.

For those who are feeling a bit more adventurous, there is also the opportunity to zipline over the Shannon.

Kilkenny

Kilkenny Roots Festival (April 29- May 2)

For music lovers in Kilkenny, there are a number of small gigs taking place in venues across the city this May Bank Holiday from Friday until Monday.

Since 1998 the festival has attracted big names in the Americana/Roots genre with performers this year including TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, The Hanging Stars, Margo Cilker and Jesse Dayon.

Tickets for the individual gigs can be booked at kilkennyroots.com.

Galway

Inishbofin Arts Festival (April 29-May 2)

Situated on the historic island of Inoshbofin this festival isn’t just full of fun family activities it also boasts some incredible scenery.

From April 29 until May 2 a number of dance, arts and crafts and poetry workshops will be held for all the family to enjoy.

There will also be a line-up of live Irish music including performances from Joshua Burnside, Síomha, Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly and Clare.

Meath

Drogheda Arts Festival (April 28-May 2)

The Drogheda Arts Festival brings a mixture of outdoor and indoor activities to the town for the May Bank Holiday.

There is something for everyone to enjoy from music workshops, poetry readings, and outdoor family-fun days.

In St Dominic’s Park from 1pm to 5pm on Monday, families can enjoy a free day of music and activities, which will include theatre performance called Out Of The Deep Blue Sea by Autin Dance Theatre.



