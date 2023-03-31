God Of War Ragnarok the big winner at Bafta Games Awards

PlayStation action epic God Of War Ragnarok was the big winner at the Bafta Games Awards, scooping a total of six prizes. Based loosely on Norse mythology, its stars Christopher Judge and Laya DeLeon Hayes won best performer in a leading role and performer in a supporting role, respectively. It also picked up the game of the year gong, the only award voted for by the public, at the ceremony held at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on Thursday evening.