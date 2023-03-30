God Of War Ragnarok the big winner at Bafta Games Awards

Laya DeLeon Hayes with the performer in a supporting role award for their performance as Angrbooa in God Of War Ragnarok at the Bafta Games Awards at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Suzan Moore/PA)

PlayStation action epic God Of War Ragnarok was the big winner at the Bafta Games Awards, scooping a total of six prizes.

Based loosely on Norse mythology, its stars Christopher Judge and Laya DeLeon Hayes won best performer in a leading role and performer in a supporting role, respectively.

It also picked up the game of the year gong, the only award voted for by the public, at the ceremony held at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on Thursday evening.

To round off its collection, the adventure game also won in the animation, audio achievement and music categories.

However, time survival game Vampire Survivors took home the coveted best game award as well as best design.

Action role-playing game Elden Ring also picked up two Baftas for best multiplayer game and original property.

Meanwhile, fantasy adventure Tunic secured the debut game prize and the artistic achievement award.

Action-shooter game Rollerdrome won best British game while Kirby And The Forgotten Land picked up best family game.

Video game industry pioneer Shuhei Yoshida was also honoured with a prestigious fellowship at the event.

The award recognises outstanding contributions to games, and is the highest accolade bestowed by Bafta to those who have driven positive change in the screen arts.

Bafta previously said Yoshida’s fellowship recognises him as a “champion of independent developers”.

Presenter Frankie Ward hosted the event in central London, which was also livestreamed on Twitch.

The Bafta Games Awards is part of the London Games Festival, which runs from March 29 to April 8 online and at in-person venues.