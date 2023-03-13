Ross White, from left, James Martin, Tom Berkeley and Seamus O'Hara accept the award for best live action short film for "An Irish Goodbye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The Northern Irish comedy-drama An Irish Goodbye has won the Oscar for best live action short film at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film tells the story of two estranged brothers, one of whom has Down syndrome, as they come together to deal with the death of their mother.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Paul Mescal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Directors Ross White and Tom Berkeley along with stars of the film, James Martin and Séamus O'Hara, collected the award on stage.

Belfast filmmaker Mr White thanked everyone back home in Northern Ireland “who helped us make this film”.

“Deary me, thank you so much to the Academy for this incredible, incredible honour. Thank you to our fellow nominees, all the nominees for your work – it inspires us so very much,” he said.

“We wish we had the time to list you all here, but you know who you are.”

Mr Berkeley used his time on stage to invite the entire audience at the Dolby Theatre to sing happy birthday to the film’s star Mr Martin, who turned 31 on Sunday.

“This award is actually the second most important thing about today because it’s this man’s birthday,” he said.

“He’s out here in Hollywood, wearing a leopard print suit jacket. We’d love to use the rest of our time up here to sing for James.”

An Irish Goodbye director Ross White described James Martin as “the beating heart of our film”, after winning the Oscar.

Speaking backstage in the winners’ room, he told the PA news agency that he had wanted to create an “extra special moment” for Martin, by having the Oscars’ audience sing to him on his birthday.

“Our man James Martin who is the beating heart of our film, it’s his birthday today (and) this was always the second most important thing of the day,” he said.

“We just wanted to make sure he had an extra special moment so it was amazing to have everyone singing for him at the Dolby Theatre – how ridiculous!”

Ross White said he hoped there was “a bit of legacy” behind An Irish Goodbye and hoped that the film would play some part in bringing together the island of Ireland.

“I come from Northern Ireland and identity is a complex thing for us, our peace is an adolescent peace, it’s a fragile peace always but we are so proud of peace and everyone I know wants to ensure that’s protected,” he said.

“Our crew for this film, they were from the Republic of Ireland…from Northern Ireland and we are just so proud to have this collaborative way of putting this film together.

“Hopefully there’s a bit of a legacy there but we’re just really proud to be representing Northern Ireland.”

Banshees of Inisherin stars Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson both missed out to Vietnamese-American actor and filmmaker, Ke Huy Quan, who won his first Oscar for best actor in a supporting role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Tipperary’s Kerry Condon missed out to Jamie Lee Curtis who won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The audience erupted as host Jimmy Kimmel brought ‘Jenny the Donkey’ on stage, one of the stars from Martin McDonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin.

Colin Farrell could be heard shouting “oh my God” from the audience as he watched on.

“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey, at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland,” Mr Kimmel said.

“Jenny, there’s your friend Colin right there and your friend Brendan, whose finger you ate, you wanna say thank you.”

German film All Quiet on the Western Front, a World War One epic with nine Oscar nominations this year, was awarded the Academy Award for best international film.

The Netflix film, directed by Edward Berger, depicts the horrors of trench warfare through the eyes of a young man initially keen to join the fight.

It is the first German-language adaptation of a 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, which was also made into a best picture-winning film in 1930.

James Friend picked up the cinematography award for his work on the war film.

All Quiet on the Western Front beat Ireland’s An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) to win. An Cailín Ciúin was the first Irish-language film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Irish animator Richard Baneham along with his colleagues won best visual effects for their work on blockbuster film Avatar: The Way of Water.

Mr Baneham, who is from Tallaght, has worked on some of the world’s biggest movie productions including The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, the Chronicles of Narnia and the Avatar franchise.

The 49-year-old started his speech with a cúpla focal, he said: “Go raibh míle maith agat, to James Cameron whose artistic thumbprint is on every frame of this movie.”

“We accept these awards on behalf of a very large crew. The effects stand on the shoulders of our actors, their performances are everything.”

Mr Baneham studied the trade in Ballyfermot College of Further Education before moving to Los Angeles.

He was animation supervisor on Avatar - the most financially successful film in cinema history.

He won the BAFTA earlier this year as well as in 2010 and collected an Oscar in the same year for visual effects on the film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer Ruth Carter dedicated her Oscar win to her late mother and the film's late star Chadwick Boseman.

The first Oscar of the night went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for best animated feature film.

The director’s stop-motion, musical take on the puppet who longs to be a real boy won Netflix its first animated feature trophy on Sunday.

Daniel Roher’s Navalny won the Oscar for best documentary feature, which follows the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his poisoning. He is now in solitary confinement in prison in Russia.

"My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy," Yulia Navalnaya said.

“Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong, my love.”

Lady Gaga said “you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside” before performing her Oscar-nominated track Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Introducing the song, she said: “It is deeply personal for me and I think we all need each other, we need a lot of love to walk through this life.

“And we all need a hero sometimes. There are hero’s all around us in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside.”