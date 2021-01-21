Glastonbury Festival cancelled for second year in a row

Organisers Emily and Michael Eavis said they were "so sorry" that they had to cancel the event for the second year running. Photo: PA Media.

The organisers of the Glastonbury Festival have announced the popular music festival has been cancelled for 2021.

This marks the second year running the festival, which ordinarily hosts 200,000 revellers, has been postponed.

Anyone that paid the £50 deposit for this year’s event can use this for the 2022 event, organisers confirmed.

In a statement released this afternoon, Glastonbury Festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said they were “so sorry” to have to cancel the event for the second year in a row.

Read More

There had been speculation in recent weeks that the festival would not go ahead but the organisers had moved quickly to dispel the rumours.

Today, they said: “With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

“In spite of our efforts to move heaven & earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

“As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

“We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead. With love, Michael & Emily.”

Read More





Online Editors