Give Us A Clue’s Lionel Blair, who spent eight decades as an entertainer, dies at 92

Showbiz veteran Lionel Blair has died aged 92.

Across an eight-decade career, he worked on television as an actor, tap dancer, presenter and choreographer.

Blair died early on Thursday morning, his agent said.

In recent years, Blair made appearances on shows including Celebrity Big Brother and The Real Marigold Hotel.

Following the news of Blair’s death author Emma Kennedy tweeted: “He was a phenomenon. Full of magical, fruity, end-with-a-wink anecdotes. What a career. What a talent.”

Broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Lionel Blair, 92. A wonderful all-round entertainer and lovely man. Sad news.” Comedian Julian Clary tweeted: “RIP dear Lionel Blair. A showbiz trooper if ever there was.”

Showbiz veteran Blair’s British entertainment career spanned eight decades.

The seasoned performer was from the old school of variety shows and was capable of turning his hand to almost anything – including choreography, dancing, acting and presenting.

Blair, who moved to the UK from Canada as a child, fed his early passion for performing while sheltering from air raids during World War Two.

He enjoyed a long and successful career on stage and screen and was best known as a team captain, opposite the late Una Stubbs, on charades-style TV show Give Us A Clue.

Video of the Day

Blair always remained coy over his true age and famously once said: “I am 59 plus VAT.”

That reticence may explain why there are conflicting results for his date of birth online – with Wikipedia listing 1928 but Blair himself saying in a 2013 interview 1932.

Whatever the date, Blair was born in Canada before moving to Britain at the age of two.

In the West End he played the Child Catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, and had roles in Lady Be Good, Mr Cinders and Pageant.

He choreographed and appeared in TV shows featuring stars such as Anthony Newley, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald and Liza Minnelli, as well as a Royal Variety performance with entertainer and Rat Pack singer Sammy Davis Jr.

The pair later became good friends and Blair selected the Mr Bojangles singer for an episode of Great Lives on BBC Radio Four in 2010.

Blair also appeared in the Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night as a choreographer. However, he is best known for being captain of the men’s team on Give Us A Clue.

The young Blair got his first taste of showbiz by watching the likes of Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers and Shirley Temple at the cinema, before going home to copy them.

He married wife Susan in March 1967 and once said the secret to a successful marriage was memories. The couple had three children and three grandchildren.