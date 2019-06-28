Girls creator Lena Dunham ‘obsessed’ with Love Island since moving to Wales

Girls creator Lena Dunham says she has become “obsessed” with Love Island since moving to the UK.

Girls creator Lena Dunham says she has become “obsessed” with Love Island since moving to the UK.

The New York-born actress and writer is living in Wales for the summer while filming her latest TV show and said she has been “binging” on the ITV reality programme.

And she told her fellow Americans to keep an eye out for Love Island when a US version arrives stateside next month.

USA, #LoveIsland is coming your way July 9th. Like the most of the UK, I am obsessed with the show.... Just saying... — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 28, 2019

Dunham tweeted: “USA, #LoveIsland is coming your way July 9th. Like the most of the UK, I am obsessed with the show…. Just saying…”

Earlier, Dunham, 33, announced she was a member of “Team Maura” after watching Thursday’s episode of Love Island which showed Maura Higgins accusing fellow contestant Tom Walker of talking about her behind her back.

Maura confronted Tom and was later told by his friend, Jordan Hames, he said she was a “bit OTT” and “a bit of an attention seeker in group situations”.

Dunham said: “For you folks in the UK who are binging on @LoveIsland like me, like Maura, I want a partner who can match me, not a coward who thinks I’m OTT, cringey and an attention seeker! Team Maura!”

For you folks in the UK who are binging on @LoveIsland like me, like Maura, I want a partner who can match me, not a coward who thinks I’m OTT, cringey and an attention seeker! Team Maura! #loveisland (art by Aisling Bea) pic.twitter.com/dcpxGnEeph — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 27, 2019

Love Island, which sees contestants placed in a Spanish Villa in the hopes of finding romance, has become a cultural phenomenon and its opening episode this year was watched by an average of 3.3 million viewers – the highest for a launch in the show’s history.

The US version is set in Fiji and hosted by comedian Arielle Vandenberg.

Dunham rose to prominence after creating and starring in HBO comedy Girls. She is currently in Wales filming drama Industry and described the country as a “dreamy place with fairytale gardens, super sweet humans, and dragon mythology”.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

Press Association