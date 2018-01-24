American R&B singer Ginuwine has become the fifth star to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Ginuwine becomes fifth CBB housemate to be evicted

The musician lost out to Ann Widdecombe, Daniel O’Reilly, Jonny Mitchell and Wayne Sleep in the public vote.

He was greeted to cheers from the crowd and said he had a wonderful time on the Channel 5 show. “It was something I never expected to even get this far. Thank you, guys. I really had a great time,” he told host Emma Willis.

Viewers had seen Ginuwine and fellow housemate Ashley James grow close during their stint in the house. Our resident cool dude has brought fun and laughs to the House but now it's time to leave. Your saddle is waiting @Ginuwine! 🐎 #CBB pic.twitter.com/HsfzA6UuIC — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 23, 2018 Asked about the model, he said: “She’s a beautiful young lady. We really clicked.”

“I think it was what it was on the show and I’m wanting to see what it will be after. It was definitely a genuine connection. No pun intended. I’m definitely going to talk to her after she gets out.” OMG, @Ginuwine has put a ring on it! Is @EmmaWillis gonna have to buy a new hat? #Ashuwine #CBB pic.twitter.com/ztS73PEwi9 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 23, 2018 Prior to Ginuwine’s eviction, Emma caught up with back door evictee, and the fourth housemate to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house, John Barnes.

Emma asked John how it felt to leave via the back door: “I preferred it. I like to just keep out of the way, I’m glad it happened the way it did.”

