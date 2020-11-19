| 6.2°C Dublin

Gillian Anderson reveals how she was cast in The Crown

The star has won plaudits for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher.

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Gillian Anderson has told how her partner approached her about the possibility of playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

Peter Morgan, who the star has been in a relationship with since 2016, is the creator and writer of the Netflix drama.

“He asked me whether I thought that I could do it,” Anderson told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

“And then when I said that I thought I could, he talked to the casting director Nina Gold, who informed him that I was already on the list.

“They fortunately had the same thought. Not quite sure why, but I’ll take it as a compliment,” she told the BBC Radio 2 show.

Anderson has previously discussed working with her partner.

“For our sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries: ‘I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance,'” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

