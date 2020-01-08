Entertainment

Wednesday 8 January 2020

Gillian Anderson brings the glamour at Sex Education premiere

The screening was held in London.

Gillian Anderson stars in Sex Education (Ian West/PA)
By Julia Hunt, PA Entertainment Correspondent

Gillian Anderson glittered in gold as she attended the premiere of the second series of her show Sex Education.

All eyes were on the actress as she walked the red carpet in London in the shimmering floor-length dress.

The form-fitting gown was high-necked, with puffy sleeves, and Anderson completed her look with a simple clutch.

Gillian Anderson at the Sex Education premiere (Ian West/PA)

Several other stars of the Netflix show also attended the screening at Genesis Cinema.

Aimee Lou Wood looked stylish in a black and white dress with a lace bodice, while Tanya Reynolds was chic in green.

Aimee Lou Wood looked stylish (Ian West/PA)
Tanya Reynolds wore green (Ian West/PA)

Emma Mackey turned heads in an eye-catching red dress with billowing sleeves and chunky metallic shoes.

Emma Mackey turned heads (Ian West/PA)

Season two of Sex Education launches on Netflix on Friday January 17.

