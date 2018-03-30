Gigs, kids, comedy, theatre and more - here’s what’s on in Dublin over Easter

Easter weekend is almost upon us, which can only mean one thing. No, not chocolate — although there’s bound to be plenty of that over the coming weeks.

We’re talking about the Easter holidays and all the fun-filled activities that come with it. And whaddaya know, the capital is set to come alive, with plenty of music, theatre, comedy and Easter-egg hunts for all the family to enjoy.

Luckily for you, we’ve decided to round up the best treats in the city. So, follow our guide, and you’ll be well on your way to making the most of what Dublin has to offer this Easter. Hey, we’ve even thrown in a few Good Friday gigs. It’s only right…

EASTER: SOUNDS OF SPRING, NATIONAL CONCERT HALL The Mobile Music Machine sets up shop in the John Field Room at Dublin’s National Concert Hall, for two special “interactive” daytime concerts next week. It’s a musical treat for the whole family, as a string quartet delivers works “inspired by spring”, including extracts from The Four Seasons by Vivaldi, Mozart’s ‘spring’ quartet and much, much more. Plus, you’ll also get to learn about the instruments in the quartet…

March 27 at 11am and 1pm. Tickets: €12 (adult), €10 (child), €37 (family). Under threes go free. For more, visit www.nch.ie

DUBLINIA VIKING FEST 2018 It’s self-explanatory, this one. A “huge celebration of Viking culture”, Viking Fest 2018 comes to Dublinia — and Dublin’s Wood Quay — over the Easter weekend.

Feast your eyes on a wide range of Viking weaponry — we’re talking swords, shields, axes, the whole shebang — in the Dublinia courtyard. Watch as the Lakes Viking Warriors bring the Viking ships back to Wood Quay (and Winetavern Street, where some Viking Warriors will be free for chats and history lessons).

There is also the small matter of the Follow the Vikings theatrical performance — a live, 45-minute “theatrical extravaganza” in the Wood Quay amphitheatre, incorporating film, dancing and battle re-enactments. I believe the word you’re looking for is ‘amazing’.

Running from March 30–April 2. No tickets or bookings necessary for most events, but the free Follow the Vikings audiovisual and theatrical performance on Saturday March 31 is a ticketed event. For more, visit www.dublinia.ie FOIL ARMS & HOG, VICAR STREET

Ireland’s favourite comedy boys — and our favourite YouTube jokers — bring the hilarious OinK (that’s the name of the show) back to the Liberties. You know what to expect. Lots of silliness, lots of characters and lots of giggles. Plus, a “collection of songs for the elderly, a baggage handler’s interpretive dance and a shop that naively only sells balaclavas”. Hey, that’s their words, not mine. Should be ace.

March 29-30. Tickets: €28. For more, visit www.vicarstreet.ie BAGATELLE, OLYMPIA THEATRE

The members of Bagatelle Is it our imagination, or did the lads not embark on a big ‘farewell’ tour a few years back? They probably did. But sure listen, these ‘last ever’ gigs rarely go according to plan, and besides, we’re not going to complain if Bray’s most famous rock exports aren’t yet ready to pack it in. So, why not join Ken Doyle and chums for a melodic trip down memory lane at the Bagatelle One for the Road Good Friday Party (we can see what they did there). They might play Summer in Dublin. Fingers crossed. March 30. Tickets from €25. For more, visit www.olympia.ie

GOOD FRIDAY GIGS Nowt wrong with Bagatelle, mind, but how about we give you three more Good Friday gigs to attend? That would make it a Great Friday, am I right? Ahem. First up, Chewing on Tinfoil presents Really Good Friday at the Workman’s Club. It is, according to the posters, “a gig to celebrate the Good Friday drinking ban being lifted in Ireland after 91 years”. Right, so. Dublin ska five-piece, Chewing on Tinfoil, are our headliners (that was obvious), with support coming from The Winter Passing and Girlfriend (8pm, tickets €8). Meanwhile, over on Wexford Street, Whelan’s will be hosting this year’s K-Fest launch, kicking off the countdown to the K-Fest arts festival in Killorglin, Co Kerry over the June Bank Holiday. And, it’s the first ever music line-up at Whelan’s on a Good Friday. It’s emerging Irish talent all the way, with five newcomers — Roe, Cinema, Vulpynes, JyellowL and Cathal Dowd — sharing the stage (8pm, tickets €10/€12).

And last but not least, Wrexham electronic rock outfit Gallops will be taking over the Grand Social on Liffey Street next Friday, with support coming from Chancer, Tribal Dance and ASIWYFA (DJ set). You’re spoilt for choice there, folks (11pm, tickets €10/€15). For more, visit www.theworkmansclub.com / www.whelanslive.com / www.thegrandsocial.ie

EASTER AT MALAHIDE CASTLE & GARDENS We’re loving the superhero theme here. All the action takes place in Malahide’s walled botanical garden, next Friday and Saturday. According to our sources, the Easter Bunny has “gone rogue” (taking all the Easter eggs with him) and it’s up to you — yes, you — his suited-up superhero friends, to solve the riddles and save Easter. This could be the greatest Easter adventure of your life. Plus, your ticket guarantees you an Easter egg. Happy days. March 30-31. Tickets: €12 (child)/€5 (adults). For more, visit www.malahidecastleandgardens.ie

CADBURY EASTER EGG HUNT 2018, MERRION SQUARE Now celebrating its fifth year, the annual Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt, in support of Barnardos, returns to Merrion Square next weekend and, well, you know what it’s all about. The clue is in the title.

Two days, one amazing, chocolatey event and — here’s the best bit — everyone gets an egg after they’ve completed the Egg Hunt trail (eggscellent). Plus, they’ll have music workshops, face-painting, a petting zoo and lots of games and activities in the Cadbury Easter Bunny Village. We can’t wait. All ticket proceeds go to Barnardos. March 30–31, 10.30am-1pm/2pm-5pm. Family tickets priced €20 available at www.ticketweb.ie/cadburyEEH. For more, visit www.barnardos.ie. DUBLIN ZOO

The Easter fun at Dublin Zoo kicks off on Sunday April 1, with Easter Extravaganzoo (ah, very clever), a jam-packed, afternoon treat complete with Easter games, face-painting and “special animal enrichments” (running on Easter Sunday and Monday at 12pm–4pm). The fun continues the following Wednesday and Thursday with the Junior Easter Workshop, where younger visitors between the ages of six and 12 will get the chance to spend a day learning all about the animals that live in Dublin Zoo (10am–2.30pm; booking online only, cost is €25/€30). For more information, visit www.dublinzoo.ie

ME & THE CITY, THE ARK The Ark in Temple Bar continues its programme of creative visual-art workshops, inviting visitors to “discover and explore the colours and textures of a city and its environment”, while taking a look at how artists and architects create the buildings and sculptures within it. Me & the City also gives children the chance to paint, draw and design a miniature version of Dublin (that could be awesome). Artist Jole Bortoli heads this most exciting of workshops, which continues tomorrow with ‘Spires, Towers & Imaginative Structures’, and next Saturday with ‘What’s in a City?’ Tickets: €11.50/€8.50. For a full list of times, age ranges and workshop durations, visit www.ark.ie THE RAPE OF LUCRECE, GATE THEATRE The inimitable Camille O’Sullivan takes centre stage for what promises to be a beguiling performance of Shakespeare’s tragic poem. Running from March 27–April 7. Tickets: €25–€35. (www.gatetheatre.ie) MY LEFT NUT, BEWLEY’S CAFÉ THEATRE @ POWERSCOURT Acclaimed lunchtime theatre, as Michael Patrick presents the true story of a Belfast kid who grew up without his dad — and “a giant ball to weigh him down”. It is exactly as it sounds. Running until April 7. Tickets: €8-€12. (www.bewleyscafetheatre.com) DINOSAURS AROUND THE WORLD, AMBASSADOR THEATRE The ‘Age of Reptiles’ exhibition continues its marathon run in the capital. Running daily until April 30. Family passes priced €28/€38. (www.mcd.ie) MATILDA: THE MUSICAL, BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE Some award-winning theatrical fun, presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company and inspired by the Roald Dahl favourite. April 4–28. Tickets: €25-€73. (www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie) DROP-IN FAMILY SESSION, NATIONAL GALLERY OF IRELAND You can’t go wrong with a free art-making workshop on Easter Sunday now, can you? April 1, 11.30am–1.30pm. Free admission. (www.nationalgallery.ie)

