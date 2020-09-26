Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh sign up for BBC morning show

Lorraine Kelly will have a new rival in the morning TV slot – a BBC show hosted by Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones.

Morning Live will launch next month after BBC Breakfast and air up until Christmas on BBC One.

The programme will be a “lively and entertaining mix of topical content and expert advice,” the BBC said.

I’ve always enjoyed morning TV, it’s a great way to start the day - with a cuppa in hand of course Kym Marsh

It will kick off at 9.15am, going up against ITV show Lorraine.

Former Coronation Street star Marsh, 44, who has been co-presenting on The One Show, said: “I’ve always enjoyed morning TV, it’s a great way to start the day – with a cuppa in hand of course.

“I love nothing more than a good catch-up, although this will be on a slightly different scale, more of a daily conversation with our lovely viewers.

“I think variety is key so I’m really excited to work with Gethin and our fantastic guest presenters to bring the latest in lifestyle, health and consumer concerns.”

Ex-Blue Peter presenter Jones, 42, said: “I’m looking forward to working alongside Kym to bring viewers across the UK a much-needed boost and of course the important information they need.”

Carla-Maria Lawson, head of BBC daytime and early peak, said: “BBC One’s Morning Live is a response to what viewers have told us about the importance of our live offerings over lockdown, connecting with their real-life concerns and offering trustworthy, expert advice as well as optimism and entertainment.”

PA Media