Geri Horner dresses as Peaky Blinders character for Halloween

Geri Horner has shared a video of herself dressed up as a Peaky Blinders character for Halloween.

Geri Horner has shared a video of herself dressed up as a Peaky Blinders character for Halloween.

The clip posted on Instagram shows the Spice Girl transformed into Thomas Shelby, who is played by Cillian Murphy in the hit programme.

Leading a horse towards the camera, she says in a Birmingham accent: “All right, it’s not about France or the garrison. We’re all in agreement, for generations, killing a man affects the heart.

“We can change who we are, but we can’t change what we want.”

“Get to work – cut him,” she adds, as the camera pans around to show some pumpkins carved for Halloween.

“No rest for you in this lifetime. Maybe the next,” mutters the singer.

Sharing a photo of herself on the horse, Horner wrote: “Ready for Halloween? By order of the Peaky Blinders.”

Peaky Blinders, which focuses on the Shelby family’s criminal organisation in the aftermath of the First World War, has been a huge hit with viewers.

It has also picked up several awards, including best drama at last year’s TV Baftas.

PA Media