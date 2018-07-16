Georgia and Sam decide to split up rather than leave the Love Island villa

Georgia Steel and Sam Bird made the painful decision to split up rather than leave the Love Island villa.

The couple was on the verge of being sent home on Monday night when host Caroline Flack gave them a chance to stay – but only if they separated.

Flack called the pair to reveal their decision, but a clearly distressed Georgia shouted: “Caroline, please don’t. I can’t, I can’t babe, I don’t want to know.”

Is this the end of her and Georgia's friendship?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gdo2Km15BV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 16, 2018

The host replied: “I know, I just feel so bad for you.”

She later added, “How loyal are you?”, which many viewers took to be a dig following Georgia’s repeated comments about her loyalty.

The couple decided to stay and go their separate ways – a move that led to a tense exchange between Georgia and Dani Dyer, who argued they should have left to get to know each other better.

Dani Dyer was involved in a tense exchange with Georgia Steel on Monday’s Love Island (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She said: “You two have made the decision to stay here single and get to know other people. I don’t think you actually realise what you’ve done. If you really wanted to stay and get to know each other, why didn’t you go home and do it?

“If I really wanted to get to know someone I would go home. What are you doing?”

After another tense exchange, Dani added: “Bore off, you’re getting on my nerves.”

Georgia then stormed off.

Four new contestants – Stephanie Lam, 23, Laura Crane, 23, Paul Knops, 31, and 21-year-old Josh Mair – entered the villa and the newly split couple each dated two of the new arrivals.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

