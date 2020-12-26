Gemma Collins thanks doctors after revealing her parents have coronavirus

Gemma Collins has thanked an “incredible” group of doctors as her parents battle coronavirus.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 39, revealed earlier this week her parents Alan and Joan are “extremely unwell” with Covid-19.

On Boxing Day she shared a number of pictures from inside a hospital.

Alongside the images, she wrote on Instagram: “Dr Angus Ehien and his team are just incredible.

“Thank you to the wonderful nurses and doctors at Queen’s Hospital.”

On Tuesday Collins urged people to “take notice of the guidelines” as she revealed her parents had fallen ill with coronavirus.

She said: “Seeing my dad cry which he never does ! Was a shock and say he would rather be dead then experience everything he is going through right now… this has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking.

Expand Close (David Parry/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (David Parry/PA)

“My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with Covid also, this is real!

“And please please take notice and keep your loved ones safe, it really is petrifying.

“What a difference a year makes …. stay home !!! stay safe !!! save lifes without your health !!! You got nothing !!!!”

PA Media