Gemma Collins says she is ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by her rescue cat’s death

Gemma Collins said she has been left “absolutely heartbroken” by the death of her cat, who she rescued 22 years ago.

The reality star said on Instagram that her pet died on Thursday night.

She wrote: “I rescued her 22 years ago.

“She passed last night. I’m absolutely heartbroken.

“I love you Twinkle.”

Collins, 39, also shared a number of videos of her playing with the feline.

The Only Way Is Essex star has been in her new show Diva On Lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ITVBe programme captures her life at home using fixed-rig cameras which are set up around her house.

