Gemma Collins has shown off her growing confidence on the ice.

Gemma Collins: I can finally skate alone on the ice

The reality star previously revealed she had hired a shaman to banish negative energy from the rink used in Dancing On Ice, after falling during a performance.

And now a video on Instagram shows Collins gliding confidently backwards across the ice without her skating partner Matt Evers.

“When you believe you achieve. I’m so happy to finally skate alone on the ice. Never give up,” she wrote.

Collins previously showed fans how she took a shaman to the rink to clear out “the bad energy”.

Yes, @missgemcollins got a shaman to cleanse the studio of bad vibes. And what hun?#DancingOnIce, 6pm on @ITV and @weareSTV. pic.twitter.com/U6MJPDTP7c — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) February 10, 2019

And now a video posted on the show’s Twitter page shows more of the shaman at work.

“Let’s clear this energy once for and for all,” Collins says as the shaman bangs a drum.

“I think there was a spirit trapped and we’re moving it along on it’s way. We wish it well and well,” Collins says.

The show continues on ITV on Sunday night.

Press Association