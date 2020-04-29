Gemma Collins ‘growing a mullet’ and ironing for first time in years

Gemma Collins has said she has grown a mullet while in lockdown and has ironed for the first time in three years.

The reality star said she has seen a dramatic change to her lifestyle since the coronavirus crisis began.

She told BBC Radio 1: “Part of my life routine is getting three massages a week, spray tan, nails, hair… I’ve had to start blow drying my own hair.

“I’m rocking a bob, I’ve got no extensions in, the hair is growing. It’s very strong.

“Rod Stewart eat your heart out, I’m rocking a mullet but to be honest I can’t wait for this to be over.”

She added: “I’m all up to date with my washing, I even took out my own iron.

“I’ve not ironed for three years and I’ve not made a bed for about five years, so yeah move over Mrs Hinch because the GC is becoming a pro.

“I’m used to having it all done for me, Mariah Carey-style but you know what, if it means staying home and saving lives, the GC does what she’s got to do.”

Collins said she is also helping to homeschool her nephews while she is in lockdown with her brother and his family.

She said: “GC will never be alone, I can’t bear being alone. Marilyn (Monroe) didn’t like being alone and nor do I so I’m isolating with my brother, his wife, my sister in law and my two nephews and our boxer dog.

“I’ve been home schooling the children because they’ve had to carry on with their work, you name it, I’ve done it – geography, French , Spanish and maths.

“I was terrible at the maths though. Thank God I’m not at school anymore, it all seems a little bit more involved.

“I’ve got to be honest, algebra and all of that, why do they teach the kids algebra? Because when you leave school, you know you don’t really use it, I’ve never been asked an algebra question in my career.

“But you know I’m all up for it, trying to help the kids, but secretly I’m googling the answers behind their back and just making out I’m super intelligent.”

However, Collins said she is already planning what she will be doing when the lockdown is lifting, adding: “The minute quarantine is lifted, I don’t care if its 2, 3, 4, 5am in the morning I’m going out.

“I’ll be going somewhere and I’ll be the first one in the McDonalds drive-thru. I’ll be heading to London, I wanna see the pigeons at Trafalgar square.

“Do you just not think what are all the pigeons thinking around Trafalgar Square, where have all the humans gone?”

Collins’ full DJ takeover on Scott Mill’s Radio 1 show is on BBC Sounds.

PA Media