Gemma Collins claims she has made a sex tape and will sell it for £1m

In an interview with The Sun, The Only Way Is Essex star also said the video would knock Kim Kardashian West “off her pedestal”.

Kardashian West, 37, infamously made an explicit video with her former partner, the rapper Ray J. Feeling lucky 🍀 today hope to have some good wins and thank you @real_arg for my Gucci shoes 😘 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Jun 22, 2018 at 3:51am PDT Collins, also 37, told how her tape was made with a partner and it is currently on an iPhone.

She told the newspaper: “I have actually made a sex tape and it’s very good, if I do say so myself. “I just made it because I was in love with my partner and I really fancied him, and always wanted to look at it again. It is on an iPhone somewhere in my house.

Collins, who has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is now releasing a book titled The GC: How To Be A Diva. Set to be published on June 28, the book’s synopsis claims it tells readers how to follow in Collins’ footsteps as a “diva”.

