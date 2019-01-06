Gemma Collins called a ‘ledge’ after Dancing On Ice debut

Dancing On Ice contestant Gemma Collins was deemed a “ledge” after she delivered a dazzling routine just hours after suffering a “massive fall”.

The reality TV star posted a message on Instagram shortly before the new series of the ITV competition got under way on Sunday, saying she had taken a tumble during rehearsals and that she needed “a miracle”.

But she appeared to have recovered when she took to the ice with her professional partner Matt Evers, wowing the audience as she performed a series of dance moves, jumps and the splits to Beyonce’s Crazy In Love.

“I just loved it!” she said, as the pair were told they had earned 16 out of 40 points.

Judge Ashley Banjo called the star a “ledge”, but fellow panellist Jason Gardiner said it reminded him of a “French And Saunders parody”.

Twelve new contestants are battling it out to win the ice show this year.

Six skated on Sunday and the remaining hopefuls will perform next week.

The opening episode also saw Jane Danson, Didi Conn, Mark Little, James Jordan and Saara Aalto skate.

Grease actress Conn, 67, won over the audience as she recreated her role as Frenchie from the 1978 film, even wearing her original Pink Ladies coat.

But her skating failed to charm Gardiner, who said she was “static and a little bit disjointed in places”.

Former Strictly star Jordan earned the highest mark, 30.5, and said he was “speechless”.

Former Neighbours star Mark Little only managed to get 13.5 out of 40 for his routine to the song Down Under.

However, the Australian actor did not seem to be ruffled by his low score, admitting: “I can’t skate!”

At the end of the show Little was told he had lost out in the public vote.

He and his partner Brianne Delcourt will have to skate for their place in the competition next week.

As well as Banjo and Gardiner, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have returned to the panel, and Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back as hosts.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

Press Association