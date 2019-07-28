Gemma Chan: I pole-danced on a bus with Celine Dion

Gemma Chan has said that one of the best moments of her life was pole-dancing on a bus with Celine Dion.

The Crazy Rich Asians star revealed that she was on a party bus going to a Met Gala after-party in New York earlier this year when she met the singer.

The British actress told Observer Magazine that Dion was “an absolute f***ing legend”.

Celine Dion at the Met Gala in New York in May (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“It was me and her and her dancers, just dancing on this bus,” she said.

“It was the best half an hour of my life. I can’t believe it happened. Nothing will top that.

“I pole-danced on a bus with Celine Dion.”

Chan, 36, told the magazine that there is video footage from her time spent with Dion, but that it will never be seen.

Chan, who is known for roles in TV series Humans and films such as Mary Queen Of Scots and Captain Marvel, said that being at the star-studded Met Gala in May was “so surreal”.

She said: “You’re in line, and literally every person around you, it’s like being in Madame Tussauds. I had Joan Collins on one side, Kim Kardashian and Kanye in front of me. Gwyneth just there.

Gemma Chan and Tom Ford at the Met Gala (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“They’re all talking to each other, because they know each other, and you’re just standing there going, this is mental.”

Chan next appears in Channel 4’s new improvised drama series I Am, in an episode called I Am Hannah.

She plays a woman in her mid-30s who attempts to find a partner by going on a number of dates while feeling the weight of pressure around her to have a baby.

PA Media