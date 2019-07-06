Gemma Atkinson gives birth to baby girl with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has given birth to a daughter with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez.

She said the baby, who arrived on July 4 at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Greater Manchester, “certainly made an entrance” and gave the pair “quite a fright at times”.

The former Emmerdale actress, 34, also thanked the nurses and doctors who delivered her child.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she said: “And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier.

“Shes incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby.

“You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days.

“Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie…. Let the next life chapter begin @gorka_marquez”

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

Marquez, 28, said seeing her give birth had made him love and respect her even more.

He said: “Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn’t be happier.

“She’s incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times. @glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO! After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more.

“What a trooper you are. I couldn’t be more proud of you!! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of gem and our baby. Back home now for family time.”

Press Association