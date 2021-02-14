Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announce engagement

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have announced they have got engaged.

The couple shared a photo on social media of them together after the Valentine’s Day proposal.

It showed Atkinson, 36, who was wearing a ring, kissing a smiling Marquez, 30, on the cheek.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Marquez, 30, wrote on Instagram: “The best day with my forever Valentine’s.

“I asked and she said YES!!!!!!

“Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.”

Actress Atkinson added: “Valentine’s forever… Of course I said yes.”

The pair met when she competed on Strictly in 2017.

Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

The couple share daughter Mia, who was born in 2019.

They were congratulated by a number of Strictly Come Dancing stars.

Oti Mabuse wrote: “Yesssssssssss CONGRATULATIONS. MY HEART! So happy for you.”

Dianne Buswell added: “That’s awesome congrats guys xxx.”

Amy Dowden said: “Yayyyyy massive congrats you guys.”

Former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley said: “Yessssssss team!!!! Oh my heart!!! So thrilled for you guys! Two of the nicest people in the land.”

In a message to Marquez, JLS star Aston Merrygold said: “Amazing bro!! Congratulations guys.”

Marquez made the final of the last series of Strictly alongside partner Maisie Smith.

