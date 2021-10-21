GB News hires Sunday Express editor Michael Booker

GB News has appointed Sunday Express editor Michael Booker as its editorial director.

He will “provide editorial leadership across all GB News platforms including television, radio and digital”, according to a statement from the channel.

Booker has edited the Sunday Express for the last three years and also previously served as deputy editor of the Daily Express.

Expand Close GB News offices (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp GB News offices (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He also helped to launch the Daily Star Sunday in 2002 and served as a news editor and deputy editor for the newspaper.

Booker said: “GB News is without doubt one of the most exciting opportunities in British journalism for years.

“The chance to be part of it is just too good to miss.”

GB News chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos said: “Michael has a sharp instinct for the real stories that impact the people of the United Kingdom, and a deep understanding of how to include their voices in the national conversation.”

GB News began broadcasting in June, promising to offer an alternative to news providers such as the BBC and Sky News and take on so-called cancel culture.

A number of big names joined GB News for its launch including ITV News journalist Alastair Stewart, BBC journalist Simon McCoy and former Labour MP Gloria De Piero.

Video of the Day

Expand Close Andrew Neil (Nick Ansell/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Neil (Nick Ansell/PA)

Guto Harri quit the channel following a row over him taking the knee during a debate on the racism directed towards England football players, while other staff members have reportedly left.

Last month Andrew Neil stepped down from his roles as the chairman and host of a prime-time show on the channel.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said he “came close to a breakdown” during his time at GB News after suffering from stress due to the fledgling station’s technical problems.