Garth Brooks helped them get engaged - now 24 years of happy marriage later a couple is heading to Croke Park to see their hero

Talk about friends in high places.

A couple who got engaged on live TV, thanks to some help from Garth Brooks, are heading to Croke Park to see the superstar in action this weekend.

Gerard and Sinead Cromwell from Co Meath hit the headlines 24 years ago this November after appearing on UTV’s Gerry Kelly Show in Belfast.

Both huge fans of the Oklahoma singer, Gerard left Sinead gob-smacked by going down on bended knee and popping the question before asking Brooks to help him seal the deal.

The segment from the 1998 clip sees him telling host Gerry how much she loved Garth and that “apart from me, he’s probably the most popular person in her whole life.”

”I know it’s Friday the 13th, it’s not supposed to be very lucky but this would make me the luckiest man in the world. Will you marry me?’ as Sinead burst into tears.

As the whole audience applauds, Gerard then asks the singer to “just give her a kiss” and then explains how ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’ was the first song they ever danced to.

Garth then comes over to congratulate an emotional Sinead and give her a hug and a kiss, before performing their favourite song on the show, before saying: “Thank you for letting me be a part of that.”

Now after more than two decades of marriage and three children later, the couple are heading back to see Brooks performing again in a very different setting.

And Gerard says that it would “mean the world” to Sinead if Garth gave them a shout-out from the stage as they relieve some happy memories, having never got a picture with him while on the Gerry show.

The couple went to his first show last Friday, having previously seen him play Croker in 1998 and again in Las Vegas where they were lucky enough to get tickets to his very intimate gig.

“When he cancelled the shows in Dublin in 2014, he was playing in Las Vegas around our anniversary so we saved up and went there instead and that was brilliant. He was playing in Wynne Hotel and it was like he was in your sitting room as it was a way smaller venue.

"There were only about 300 people there. That was unbelievable and he went through the history of his music, he sang loads of different songs,” he said.

“He’s such a showman. Even if you don’t like country music, he puts on a show as there’s every ages at it. He attracts all walks of life.”

He reckons this Saturday’s final performance will be “a real spectacle” and fans are in for a real treat as Brooks brings the curtain down on his world stadium tour.