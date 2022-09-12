Garth Brooks and wife Trisha visit popular tourist attraction ahead of final Croke Park gigs

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood taking some time out to visit Glendalough. Picture: Visit Wicklow/Twitter

Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood have been spotted out and about in Co Wicklow as the country music star takes a break from his five-night Croke Park run.

The couple travelled to Glendalough to take in the sights while The Friends In Low Places singer prepares for his final two shows this weekend.

He has previously described this visit to Ireland as their “second honeymoon”, which will take place once his Dublin run of shows are completed.

The Grammy-winning country megastar (60) thrilled thousands of fans last weekend and will take to the stage again this Friday and Saturday.

He made his return to an Irish stage for the first time in 25 years last Friday night.

The last time Brooks had performed in Dublin, Yearwood was a backing singer.

On Friday night, Garth and wife Trisha wowed fans with a surprise performance of Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' hit "Shallow."

Brooks’s run of shows have sold 400,000 tickets with just a handful of tickets still available for his next Croke Park gig on Friday.

Speaking before the first concert, the singer said he was “extremely grateful” to his Irish fans, who had supported his music throughout his 37-year career and joked that some of them will be “crazy enough to go to all five nights”.

“We talk about making things great again,” he said. “I don’t believe that. I believe in the best thing right now. We just got to make it better,” he said.

“And that’s what we do, in our lives, with our children, with our countries. We make them better every day…”

Brooks even shed 50lbs to prepare for the Croker shows, he said: “I’m the same weight I was when he played here in ’97.”