Gangs Of London to return for a second series

Star Sope Dirisu will return to play Elliot Finch in the series (PA)

Gangs Of London will return next year with a second series.

The first series told the story of the power struggles of international gangs in the capital and the sudden power vacuum that is created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated.

Star Sope Dirisu will return to play Elliot Finch in the series, alongside new cast members Waleed Zuaiter and Fady El-Sayed, from Baghdad Central, and French rapper Jasmine Armando in her first TV role.

Things are heating up in London. 🔥#GangsOfLondon season 2 will premiere next year on @AMCPlus & @AMC_TV. pic.twitter.com/Zimo1JbSce — Gangs Of London (@GangsOfLondonUS) December 17, 2021

The show was created by Gareth Evans, with the first series becoming the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic in the past five years.

Set a year after series one and the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, the second series will see a new gang leader tasked with restoring the status quo.

Reprising their roles in the award-winning series are Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza and Valene Kane.

Also joining the ensemble is Salem Kali, from Dealer, and Aymen Hamdouchi, from SAS: Red Notice.

Gangs Of London series two will launch on Sky and NOW in 2022.