Xbox Series X review: Fast-track to next generation

What will we do now that two-minute loading screens are history? No more drumming our fingers in frustration. No more time to wander away and grab a cup of coffee. No more flicking through Twitter or TikTok. No more rotating listicle of gameplay tips to desperately keep us engaged and interested.

That’s the greatest innovation the new generation of game consoles bring to bear. Not supercomputer levels of CPU power, not eyeball-searing graphics, nor 3D audio, nor whisper-quiet operation – though they have all that too.

The solid-state drives inside both the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 drastically reduce away the waiting. You can now start a game, load a save file and be gaming within a few dozen seconds, not minutes – or at least in some cases.

But the Xbox Series X goes one better than PlayStation with its Quick Resume feature, which enables several of your most recent games to be stored in memory such that they each launch in under 10 seconds.

Let’s back up a bit, though, and take a broader look at Microsoft’s new machine. Seven years after the Xbox One launched for the same price of €500, the Xbox Series X finally hits the shops next week on November 10.

This unimaginative and confusing naming strategy is tied directly to Microsoft’s determination to position Xbox generations as part of the same family. Instead of casting aside previous eras as often happens with new consoles, the latest machine emphasises first and foremost its compatibility. That means it should play a vast array of older Xbox games, including dozens for the original chunky black console that came out in 2002. Most will look and perform better than they ever did.

If you bought Fusion Frenzy 18 years ago, it still works. So do more than 500 titles for the Xbox 360. And thousands for the Xbox One. With the exception of games for the original Xbox, all your save files and progress can be carried over too, even if you haven’t touched them in years.

Fusion Frenzy was released in 2002 but runs well on the 2020 Xbox family

The flip side of this approach is that there are zero – yes, zero – new games at launch that are exclusive to the Xbox Series X. Some came be found on PC, many are cross-platform with PS5 and, of course, plenty are “optimised” with better visuals and frame rates, etc, but will be nonetheless also available on the older Xbox One.

Several exclusives are in development for Series X but won’t arrive until next month at the earliest, with next year being the target for most.

That’s a risky strategy given the history of console launches – though Sony’s launch line-up for PS5 includes just a handful of true exclusives too. But Microsoft is making a big bet – that the extensive backwards compatibility coupled with the increased fidelity and speedy launch times of new games will be enough to seduce existing Xbox owners while luring in new players.

Fortunately for Microsoft, it also has a secret weapon in this masterplan – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This Netflix-like service grants access to more than 100 titles in an ever-shifting catalogue than handily also incorporates every recent and new Microsoft release – including the likes of Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4 and Minecraft.

Xbox Series X: the unboxing

You’ll never be short of something to play but bear in mind that it’s a subscription service costing €13 a month. So suddenly your €500 console will ends up costing you a total of €650 over the next 12 months.

In fairness, it’s astoundingly good value. Game Pass Ultimate includes two free games to keep every month because it also folds in the benefits of plain old Xbox Live Gold, the €7-a-month multiplayer subscription service that is practically obligatory for any Xbox owner. You also have access to Xbox Game Pass titles via the cloud using an Android device, though that’s something that doesn’t always work effectively on a small phone screen.

Xbox Series X: the unboxing

And there’s more, as the shopping channels would say. One last freebie comes in the form of the EA Play subscription service (normally €25 a year), which grants unlimited access to more than 70 older EA titles such as Battlefield V, FIFA 20, Mass Effect and Dragon Age.

So what sort of a console do you get for your €500 anyway? Opening up the box, you’re met with an unassuming black slab that reminded me of a small hifi speaker. It neither stands out nor fits in with the traditional entertainment gear under most people’s TV. That doesn’t mean its design is ugly but rather just understated.

Unlike many console predecessors, it’s also deathly quiet in operation, the fan noise emanating from the top audible only if you put your ear beside it. It’s intended to stand tall on its end, so plan for breathing space above it to enable the heat to dissipate. Side-mounting is also possible but somehow doesn’t look right with the glowing Xbox logo the wrong way round.

The new controller is a solid piece of kit, very similar to the older generations except it now has a convenient share button for grabbing screenshots and clips. You can use a previous Xbox gamepad with the new machine too.

Booting up the Series X takes barely 30 seconds and you’re met with the same angular interface that worked reasonably well for the One X – all tiles and vertical scrolling. Importantly, it’s fast and responsive, which is something that couldn’t be said for its predecessors.

Xbox Series X: the unboxing

The outside of the packaging promises an internal 1TB hard drive but space for system software, etc, eats into that, leaving you with just over 800GB for your games. That sounds a lot but you may find yourself needing to delete stuff after installing eight or nine of today’s biggest blockbusters.

You can use an external USB drive to store any unwanted titles but games specifically for the Series X must be reinstalled to the internal drive to run. A bespoke high-speed expansion drive with 1TB of capacity is also available for an eyewatering €220 – at least you can run your Series X games directly from there.

In addition to the console, Microsoft supplied a number of recent releases to showcase the graphical grunt of its latest baby. My own collection of games old and new also aided in the testing.

The results were mixed. Older titles worked mostly flawlessly, running fine off a Seagate USB drive that used to be hooked up to my Xbox One X. In general, they performed more smoothly – and that’s even before they were copied to the internal SSD where their loading times dropped dramatically.

But a few wouldn’t run at all or stopped running subsequently, if even when on the SSD (my old favourite BioShock being one), Let’s put it down to pre-release teething problems that will undoubtedly be fixed.

The newest titles certainly looked sensational – running at 60fps in 4K, games such as Forza Horizon 4 and Gears 5 performed well. The paint jobs are better, sure, but they run butter-smooth without a chug too. Yet there are just a few such “optimised” versions, although more are coming within weeks that presumably will shine too. They booted up relatively quickly, though you’re still looking at a minute-plus in some cases (hello, Gears 5).

Quick Resume may sound terrific too but thus far not every title handles it. When it works, it’s awesome, though. In under 10 seconds, you can go from the Xbox home screen to the point in a game where you paused today, yesterday or maybe even last week. Or to one of several games that you left in suspended hibernation, even if it was running off the external USB drive.

The PS5 does this for just a single title at a time – but only when it’s been left on or in low-power mode since the last play session.

Within games, loading times off the Series X SSD are also greatly reduced– so fast travel that used to be a chore in open-world games becomes eminently bearable.

Gears 5 looks spectacular in optimised form

So we’ve established this is a powerful, noiseless and future-proof machine – capable of PC-frightening 8K resolution, 120fps and 120Hz refresh rate in some limited cases.

But the missing parts of the equation are the radically new games. Microsoft has failed to deliver anything completely original we haven’t seen elsewhere, albeit in less fancy clothing.

The flip side is that existing games play in demonstrably superior fashion – from frame rate to load times. In months to come, new titles will undoubtedly take advantage of the technological smarts and sheer grunt in exciting ways.

The Xbox ecosystem around Game Pass is a thrilling prospect too, with a pipeline of terrific games now boosted by Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda (owners of Doom, Fallout, Dishonored, etc).

As to the million-dollar question of should you buy one? So glad you asked. Committed Xbox fans will be delighted with the muscle and speed of Series X, which applies a turbo-charge to your library of favourites. But those wavering over the price tag should consider the baby brother Series S console. Microsoft didn’t make one available for testing but it should be just as capable in the short term, costing just €300 by offering lower resolution (HD not 4K), less storage space (about 360GB, reportedly) and no disc drive.

Xbox Series X and Series S go on sale on November 10

Xbox Series X: What it looks like on the inside - a tightly packed constellation of cutting-edge tech

